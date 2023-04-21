All residents of LaVallee requested to attend municipal planning meeting

There will be a Public Planning Meeting on May 11 at the Devlin Hall from 6:30-9:30 p.m. All LaVallee Municipality residents are urged to attend. This is a meeting in connection with the Couchiching remediation project. Geoff Gillion of Rainy River Future Development will facilitate the meeting. It is important to have resident’s input and suggestions to what will monies be used to better our municipality.

Also be sure to fill out the questionnaire that is delivered to your home. This is very important as it gives ideas as to what the residents want in our municipality.

The winners of the Public Schools basketball tournament held at Donald Young School Saturday April 15 saw the Fort Frances Muskies in first place, Crossroads School in second and St. Mary’s taking third. Congratulations to all and thanks to coaches and volunteers.

The Emo Legion Branch #99 will host its ever popular Friday night events, starting with Beer and Burger beginning at 5p.m. There will be a meat draw drawn at 7 p.m. Dwight Tank will provide music for a Country Dance staring at 7p.m. Always a great time at these events.

Congratulations to Rachel and Tyson McLean on the arrival of their first child. Jack was born April 17. Proud grandparents are Todd and Tammy McLean and Dan and Debra Jean and great grandparents Bill and Carol McLean.

The Mardi-Gras fundraiser that is to be held May 13. is by advance tickets only. My apologies for printing last week that tickets are available at the door. Tickets are $65. Tables of 8-12 are available as well as sponsorship opportunities. A full evening is planned with a delicious meal to be served, silent auction, penny table, a live auction, entertainment and much more. Call Sherri Hay at 276-0783, Joe Bodnar at 276-8637, Diane Gibson at 275-8448, Mary Croswell at 271-1586 or Gayle Hyatt at 482-2972.

There was a very, very lucky winner at Devlin’s Corner Store on April 12th. There was a win of $160,804.30 won on a 649 ticket. At the time of printing the winners name has not been made public.

Liz Johnson has been hospitalized recently. I’ve been told she is doing fine. Our community sends her all the best for a full recovery.

It is with much sadness I send sympathy to the family, friends, co-workers, the St. Patrick’s church congregation and the many other people that knew and highly respected Ben Grant. His sudden passing on April 10. has left the entire district and beyond grieving. Our district is sending the family and friends prayers and caring thoughts at this sad time. Ben was one of the people that made the district and reaching beyond a better place.

Hats off to all Spring Fever organizers, events were well attended and definitely an event that allows people to see old friends and acquaintances and maybe even make new ones.

Also taking home a big win was the Eric and Hope Mosbeck family. The family were attending a Jets Hockey game in Winnipeg, celebrating Axel’s 9th birthday along with his four siblings. They won a 50/50 draw with winnings of $37,720. To sweeten the pot, the Jets won the game 6-1.

Robin’s 2 Cents

English Lessons

Tsunami – T is silent

Honest – H is silent

Psychology – P is silent

Knife – K is silent

Wife – Husband is silent