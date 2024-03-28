AG DAY TAKES PLACE APRIL 6

The annual AG Days takes place Saturday (April 6) at the Chapple Rec Centre, doors open between 8-9 a.m. There are over 15 trade show exhibitors, plus eight speakers, there is a large variety of topics that the speakers will discuss from Agricorp programs, importing commercial goods, OFA updates, watershed management and much more. Their will be a $5 lunch prepared by Caul’s Catering. The meal will be pulled pork, salad, dessert and water and coffee/tea. There are door prizes and many other events to make this a fun day and well worth your while to attend. This is always an enjoyable and educational day and makes one aware of the agriculture happenings in our district and across Canada. Spring Fever Days takes place April 18,19 and 20 this year. Always an enjoyable three days of fun. There will be a Seniors Coffee gathering at the Devlin Hall on April 9. There will be an OPP speaker at this coffee break, giving an informative presentation on Fraud and how it can affect seniors. This will prove to be helpful for all attending. The Devlin Seniors committee is planning a Pancake Breakfast on April 13 from 9-11 a.m. A free will offering will be taken for the breakfast. Both these events take place at the Devlin Hall. There will be a Seniors Coffee And Friends event on April 16th., in Emo. This takes place at the Emo Legion. Both Devlin and Emo coffee gathering take place from 1-3 p.m. and offer dainties and a variety of games to be played if desired. Seniors events at both Devlin and Emo are for seniors 55 and over. The Fugitives Dance Band will be playing at both the Rainy River and Emo Legions. In Rainy River on April 18th. and Emo on April 19th. Both shows begin are from 7-10 p.m. and admission is $15.00 The Fugitives Dance Band have played in Vegas five times for the Dance Party, at Orleans Casino, and also across Canada, Arizona and Texas. There will be an Adam T Elvis Show at the Emo Legion on April 27th., staring at 7p.m. Tickets go on sale this week. Call the Legion at 482-2250 if more information is required. At last week’s Emo Legion Beer and Burger, meat draws were won by Dale Stimarski and Kevin Hagen. The meet was provided by RR Meats. The next Beer and Burger is April 5. There will be an Emo Legion Bingo on April 16. Doors open at 5:30p.m. early bird game at 6:45 and regular games start at 7p.m. There will be a Good Friday church service at Knox United Church Emo on April 29th. At 10 a.m. Guthrie United Church will have an Easter Sunday service on March 31. beginning at 10 a.m. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Aubrey Kennett. Aubrey passed away last week at 106 years old. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. A happy Easter to everyone. May we all enjoy family, friends, a delicious Easter meal and good chocolate Easter treats. Robin’s 2 cents When I was a kid there were only two ways to die. Natural causes and talking back to your parents!