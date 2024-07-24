A busy week across the district

The Rainy River District was a busy place last week. The RCMP Musical ride took place Wednesday (July 17) this was a huge success. The amount of people attending was overwhelming – no less than 1,200 watched the performance. The weather was cooperative and the RCMP Musical ride had spectators in awe.

The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship took place July 18-20, with the parade taking place Wednesday July 17. There were 119 teams signed up. The weigh-ins, Quest for the Best, the walleye supper and the many other events were well supported. Congratulations to Mike Badiuk and Kyle Turgeon on their 3rd place finish.

Rainy River celebrated their 120th anniversary July 16-21, centred around Railroad Daze. Many events were held to celebrate. A parade took place Saturday morning with streets being lined with spectators. On Friday and Saturday night, spectators were entertained by talented music performers. There were New Gold tours, great food was available and the town was booming with many other activities.

Hats off to organizers of the RCMP Musical Ride, Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship and the many committees in Rainy River organizing 120 years/Railroad Daze. Your efforts and diligence made for a fun-filled and memorable time for all attending!

Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Gordon Woollard. Gordon passed July 22 after spending time in the hospital. He will be sadly missed by family, friends, Emo Branch #99 and the many community events he took part in. Gordon was a man of strength and honour. He gave generously to many good causes. Community and tradition was important to Gordon. His mind and ability to share engaging conversation never left him. May all that knew Gordon take a minute to reflect on him and never forget our district is better because of him.

Lucy Wilson says good bye to co-workers on Friday. Staff sent her off well wishes! ( L-R) Kaylee Hasiuk, David Donaldson, Lucy Wilson, Emma Morris and Kate Mosbeck.

Congratulations to Lucy Wilson on her retirement. Lucy put in her last day of work at Tompkins Hardware on Friday, July 19. Her retirement was celebrated with coworkers sharing their memories, reminiscing and saying their good-byes to Lucy. The district sends you all the best on your retirement.

Happy 45th anniversary to Claude Gagnon and Angele Robichaud. Sending you both all the best and many more happy years of marriage.

Phil and Sharon Schram were honoured with a 50th anniversary party on Saturday, July 20. A barn dance, karaoke music, and a delicious potluck meal were enjoyed. Many family members and friends attended. The couple’s anniversary date was in March but now was the perfect time to celebrate. Congratulations to you both.

Sending Bill and Laverne Caul a happy 60th anniversary on July 17. Your family and friends send you all the best on this anniversary.

Carol and Mark Hyatt will honoured with a 60th anniversary party on July 27. This takes place at the Emo Legion from 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome and no gifts please.

The LaVallee Seniors group is planning a day trip to The Moose and Fiddle outdoor music show on August 24. This takes place at Caliper Lake Park in Nestor Falls. A bus will leave the Devlin ball diamond at 12:45 p.m. and travel to the park. Music begins at 2 p.m. with the last performers of the day being from 7:20-9 p.m. The cut off date for this event is August 19. To register for the Moose and Fiddle call Lisa 276-7555 or Pat 276-3042.

The Rainy Lake Boat Adventure boat ride has been booked to full capacity.

Robin’s 2 cents

An elderly couple are sitting, having lunch. Husband mentions, “The soup tastes a but different today.”

Wife responds, ”I combined laxative and vegetable soup. I call it LETTER RIP!”