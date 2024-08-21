Taking Time to be Together

As the days of summer and early fall flow by us, it’s the perfect time to purposely take some time to spend with family and friends. Quality time together is more than just time but is meaningful time where we’re fully present with each other.

Quality time is a valuable resource, enriching our connections and the fabric of our relationships. It is more than just being in the same room as a person but has a sense of genuine connection and of valuing the person or people we are spending time with.

As we gear up for fall and all the extra responsibilities it may hold for us and our screens start to scream for attention, let’s take a moment to think about how we can take some together time, making time together a priority.

Philip Green states, “It’s all about the quality of life and finding a happy balance between work and friends and family.”

John Maxwell teaches, “Family and friendships are two of the greatest facilitators of happiness.”

As we purposely spend time together, all of the people involved benefit from decreased stress and increased levels of joy.

Time together builds bonds between people that strengthen our sense of belonging and self-worth and makes us more able to communicate with each other.

Spending time with family and friends can also make us more trusting and able to form meaningful connections in this life.

Consistent quality time together demonstrates commitment to your people, showing respect for them and building a sense of security. It also helps us understand each other better, making for healthier relationships.

Shared experiences and meaningful conversations lay the groundwork for stronger emotional bonds. Giving undivided attention to others helps them feel valued.

Some ideas for quality time together could be family game nights, fishing together, baking together, a tech-free night for everyone, a shared hobby, or a picnic, walk or bike ride.

In the park near where we live there is a bike rental company cleverly called “Bee 2gether” that has bicycles built for two or more people. They can hold up to six people and the trails can get quite hazardous as couples, families and a wide assortment of groups of people try to navigate the trails together.

Being together can be a little challenging as you choose which way you’d like to go, and learn how to pedal together and steer your times together.

As you think about what sorts of things you could do with those you care about, don’t think about being creative or perfect, just enjoy being together.