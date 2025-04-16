Stand-Up Comedy: Jokers, Jesters, and Stellar Wit

Sore ribs. Fatigue. Euphoria from a likely dip in blood oxygen.

How exactly did this happen at this late hour?

Maybe it’s the pulse, energy, and heartbeat of the city here in Midtown Manhattan.

Maybe it’s the neon lights and halogen-hue all around.

Or maybe it was Caroline’s on Broadway – one of the sweetest bites of the Big Apple.

*

Stand-up comedy enriches.

It remains dynamic, vibrant, and (in my humble opinion) one of the many heights and pinnacles to which our civilization has risen.

If laughter is a gift, the gift to make another laugh into tears is beyond a talent that borders on an indescribable art.

Although stand-up comedy is readily available via Netflix, 24-7 broadcasts on Sirius XM Canada, and YouTube (rebroadcasting epic specials and highlighting new comedians), it wasn’t always like this.

Years ago, a moderate number of huge names (who slayed crowds into incessant and tearful laughter) were well-known and accessible to the public at large, but the comedy genius of up-and-comers rarely saw as much exposure. They honed their craft in smaller clubs and while well-known in their (and nearby) cities, the exposure so many truly deserved may not have been realized.

Locales such as the Ding-Ho Restaurant in Boston, the Comedy Store on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, and the Laugh Factory locations (among many others) were where some of the greatest began, honed their brilliant gifts, and brought joy to so many of us (who, in turn, stumbled upon many more names over the years).

Today, we are far more globally connected (and by means of streaming services, podcasts, satellite radio, and comedians supporting other comedians in a variety of media), the best of the best are within our reach.

As an avid listener and committed audience member whenever on travels, stand-up comedy has enriched my life with joy, laughter, and great memories.

As a small child, I relentlessly watched Eddie Murphy’s “Delirious” daily and laughed myself into afternoon naps from exhaustion. At the time, I didn’t understand why school on Monday got to be so… “interesting.”

During our extended COVID-19 lockdowns, listening to (and watching) stand-up comedy was just what the doctor ordered to keep my days afloat.

When a relative was admitted to a Duluth hospital after an accident, a nearby comedy club kept my mother and I’s spirits up and strong.

The before-mentioned visit to Caroline’s on Broadway was an homage to the late-great Patrice O’Neal (as a framed of him still hangs on the wall in the lounge outside the main-room).

I will concede that some who stay forever within a particular niche (or who are too overtly and heavy-handed political) can be a bit hackey, but they are the exception rather than the rule – often outnumbered and outshined by the greatly talented.

It’s truly a gift for someone to bring joy, laughter, and fun to the lives of countless (and continue to spread joy to far more as their humour ripples even beyond their years).

It’s definitely a talent when one’s stories, perspectives, and ideas intermixed with side-splitting laughter can provide insights long-after the drive home – entertaining and informing.

“Caroline’s on Broadway – one of the sweetest bites of the Big Apple.” – Rob Horton photo

It’s ultimately the best of us that one can bring entire crowds and audiences together, as individuals and as threads in our human family (especially in times of division, “us and them”, and separation) by means of things bigger than ourselves – those things are joy, love of stories, and laughter.

It has been stand-up comedy (and many of the arts) that has helped protect freedom of speech, conscience, and expression. Understandably, is not historically uncommon that stand-up comedy has been a frontier within the arts that has answered back to many stripes of tyranny, ignorance, or fanaticism with reflection, wit, laughter, and sarcasm.

Stand-up comedy enriches.

If you haven’t given time to listen to stand-up (or if you’re feeling blue), give it a day in court.

Notable names like Bill Burr, Natasha Leggero, Aries Spears, Ali Wong, Sarah Silverman, Joey Coco Diaz, Dave Chappelle, Tom Segura, Bert Kreischer, Nikki Glaser, Ms. Pat, Whitney Cummings, Patrice O’Neal, Anthony Jeselnik, Ali Siddiq, Joe Rogan (who also helps promote fellow comedians via podcast) are among the greatest and there are many more (and many more to come) maintaining the fire.

Various Canadians such as Ron James, Russel Peters, Jerry Dee, Rob Pue, and Jeremy Hotz can be found among the greats.

Netflix and Sirius XM Canada (“Comedy Roundup” ch. 97, “Pure Comedy” ch. 98, “Raw Comedy” ch. 99, “Netflix is a Joke” ch. 93) bring humour into our homes daily.

If you’ve never attended in person, keep Ottawa’s Absolute Comedy Club, Underground in Vancouver, the Laugh Shop in Calgary, and Yuk Yuk’s in Toronto in your headlights.

“When Stand Up Stood Out” is a fantastic documentary of a notable comedy scene here in North America.

Life can be hard and to this day, many wake up each day excited to make others laugh.

For instance, the late-Chris Farley carried the wording of “The Clown’s Prayer” in his pocket.

If laughter is a gift and humour a divine spark, those that help us intensify those lights, inexhaustibly, enrich more than they may be aware.

Our Sacred Clowns.