Just as all roads led to Rome

The gem in antiquity’s crown

All currents and still waters

Guide all waters to our town

As dawn grows and paints the skies

Before the sun’s stunning break

Horizons guide the shimmer down

To dance upon our lake

And within each evening’s cadence

Her whispers of breeze, everlong

Waves reach forth and then return

As they’re cradled in her song

Here, past and present walk together

As do memories and hope

Footsteps and somedays share the moment

As dawn and dusk elope

This is the place of silver and gold

Of amethysts, diamonds, and glow

We see them in our summer skies above

Glistening in aurora’s show

This is the place to where we wake

In awe of such sounds and sights

This is of course Fort Frances.

Our Home.

Our Northern Light.