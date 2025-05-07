Just as all roads led to Rome
The gem in antiquity’s crown
All currents and still waters
Guide all waters to our town
As dawn grows and paints the skies
Before the sun’s stunning break
Horizons guide the shimmer down
To dance upon our lake
And within each evening’s cadence
Her whispers of breeze, everlong
Waves reach forth and then return
As they’re cradled in her song
Here, past and present walk together
As do memories and hope
Footsteps and somedays share the moment
As dawn and dusk elope
This is the place of silver and gold
Of amethysts, diamonds, and glow
We see them in our summer skies above
Glistening in aurora’s show
This is the place to where we wake
In awe of such sounds and sights
This is of course Fort Frances.
Our Home.
Our Northern Light.