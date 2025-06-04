“Life is like a river. The way of life is to flow with the current. To turn against it takes effort but the current will carry you if you let it.” – Anonymous

I just came back from a walk near a river where we live where I enjoy watching the water flow. Today I watched with amusement four black ducks trying to swim upstream against the river’s strong current.

They were madly paddling west only to be carried further and further east no matter which way they angled their bodies. I guess they didn’t think of flying to wherever their destination was.

It’s easy to laugh at the ducks but I know I do the same type of thing from time to time. I find myself struggling against some sort of current, getting increasingly exhausted and flowing downstream away from my destination.

Lao Tzu has said, “Those who flow as life flows know they need no other force.” Going with the flow helps us not to become too attached to expectations. Hanging on to something while trying to swim upstream creates unnecessary strain.

Lao Tzu has also advised, “Be still like a mountain and flow like a great river.”

It can often be helpful to remind ourselves that the challenges and obstacles in life, especially troublesome thoughts and emotions, are only temporary. The saying This too shall pass is most often true. Picturing your troubles passing by like a piece of ice or driftwood on a river can help us feel more peaceful.

An anonymous writer describes going with the flow very well. “Being in the flow means being aware that the river of life is flowing to us at every moment. Being in the flow means accepting whatever comes and putting it to good use, before passing it on. Going with the flow means allowing whatever comes to move on freely, without holding on in any way.”

Going with the flow does NOT mean being wishy-washy or not purposely moving towards goals and dreams. It does not mean not taking initiative. It does not mean not putting any effort into life.

Going with the flow is more about being flexible when dealing with different kinds of situations and people. It’s also about not getting angry or anxious when things don’t go the way we planned.

Does all of this mean we don’t stand up to things that are wrong? Definitely not. There’s a time to go with the flow and sometimes, a time to block it.