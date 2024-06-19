Clearing the Clutter

The more I examine the issue of clutter, the more effort I put into combating it, because it really does act as a weight. Gretchen Rubin

If you read last month’s column that asked “Maybe some spring cleaning?” and decided to say yes to doing some spring cleaning, you may have hit some speed bumps along the way if you are like me in any way.

Physical Clutter:

The stuff that can overwhelm us just by looking at it is the too-easy-to-see clutter that we’d like to be able to get rid of but can’t for a variety of reasons. So our basements, garages and living spaces start to feel stuffed and we start to feel stressed.

It can help to look through your possessions and ask yourself, “Why should I keep this?” instead of “Why should I get rid of this?” Often we hang on to things just because they cost money at one time, someone gave them to us or we are afraid we will deeply regret having moved something on. If we haven’t used or worn something in a year or more that could be a good clue we don’t really need it.

Having to find a good reason to keep something ensures it has earned a right to take up space in your home. If letting go of items is hard for you, start with the goal of having just one less item in whatever area you’re trying to de-clutter.

If you are hanging on to something for sentimental reasons, a good solution could be to take a picture of the item so you can still look at it but not have it take up room in your home.

To help keep ourselves going in the de-cluttering process we need to take the clearing out process in steps and aim for improvement instead of perfection. Having fantasies of perfectly organized, colour-coded containers with nothing out of place is not a realistic goal for most people, especially those with children!

Mental Clutter:

The clutter in our minds is invisible but stressful when we find ourselves stuck in an unhelpful thought pattern, sometimes going in circles around and around the same problems, pains and frustrations.

Using the same strategies as with physical clutter, we can take charge of our own minds and make sure the thoughts living in there are useful in some way.

An overly busy mind crammed with incessant reminders of things to do or too many ideas to bring to fruition can be calmed by making lists or notes so the brain does not feel it needs to keep reminding us of things over and over.

A mind that is troubled by anxiety, pain or grief can be comforted by journaling, walking, forgiving and sometimes sharing thoughts with others who care.