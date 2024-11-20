What is a “growth mindset”? Having a growth mindset means believing that abilities can be developed and improved through good effort, persistence and dedication.

The opposite of a growth mindset is a “fixed mindset.” Having a fixed mindset means believing that abilities are fixed and can’t be improved even with increased efforts and persistence.

Someone with a growth mindset is more likely to overcome obstacles and try new things because they believe growth is possible. Someone with a fixed mindset is more likely to give up and not try new things because they don’t believe growth is possible.

An example of a fixed mindset is the expression, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” Past research on the human brain concluded that a person is unable to learn new things as they become older. However, recent research with improved brain technology has discovered that the human brain can indeed continue to learn as long as a person is alive.

The concept of growth and fixed mindsets was first published by Carol Dweck, a professor of psychology at Stanford University in her book titled Mindset: The New Psychology of Success. Since it publication in 2014 many businesses and schools have adopted the concept and use it to inspire students and employees.

If you are in a leadership role as a parent, teacher or business leader you can employ the following strategies in order to foster a growth mindset: Pose challenges and obstacles as opportunities, encourage persistence, and explain that failure is an important part of the learning process. Failure doesn’t mean a person is incapable of doing something.

When a person is judged, mocked or criticized they feel inadequate which stunts their ability to learn. Be sure to give only constructive comments on work that you see a person has put effort into. Teach people to develop their own goals and strategies to achieve their goals. Encourage people to understand their purpose.

People of any age with a growth mindset will tend to bounce back after setbacks. People with a fixed mindset are more prone to discouragement and despondency because they believe something is impossible, or that their failures mean that they themselves are a failure.

People with a growth mindset believe that their abilities can grow and develop so they are more likely to attempt challenging things and to keep trying if early attempts fail. People with a fixed mindset believe that they can’t learn new things so they are less likely to attempt challenging things or to keep trying if early efforts fail.

“Whether you think you can, or think you can’t—you’re right.” Henry Ford