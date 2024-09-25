“Every day is a chance to begin again. Don’t focus on the failures of yesterday, start today with positive thoughts and expectations.” Catherine Pulsifer

“I hope you realize that every day is a fresh start for you. That every sunrise is a new chapter in your life waiting to be written.” Juansen Dizon

While September isn’t the official start of a new year, it does feel like the beginning of a new season as the kids go back to school and fall routines start up again.

Even the weather has that fresh sort of feeling to it as the air and the apples get crisp and the amazing autumn colours start to appear.

It’s a perfect time to start something new or to make a change you’ve been hoping to make for a while.

Barbara Shur teaches, “You can learn new things at any time in your life if you’re willing to be a beginner. If you actually learn to like being a beginner, the whole world opens up to you.”

I have a friend who has started taking piano lessons at well over 50 years old. She is enjoying her learning immensely even though her fingers don’t always do what she wants them to do. She doesn’t let it bother her that the younger students can learn more quickly, she just focusses on her own progress.

Fresh starts don’t need to be as drastic as learning a new instrument or language or taking a big trip. A fresh start can be as simple as getting out for a walk, or trying something new in the kitchen or workshop. A fresh start could also be reaching out to someone that you’ve been thinking about getting together with but haven’t taken the time for yet.

Let fall’s fresh air inspire and energize you to take even one step toward something you’d really like to do.

“In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take.” Lewis Carroll