Tips for Creating a Yard Garden in a Small Space

Not everyone has a large yard for expansive plantings so this column will provide you with an array of tips to consider when planning to install a garden in a smaller space.

If you want to make your garden appear larger, plant more trees and shrubs, not fewer. To mimic nature and create a greater sense of depth and volume, plant in layers. Tallest trees in the back and the smaller shrubs in the front and then the flower garden in front of the layers of trees and shrubs. This layering technique draws the eye up and back creating an illusion of a greater expanse.

You can also build the illusion of depth by varying the height of your planting beds by creating raised garden beds from block or stone, or building berms or mounds. Also when designing these, use gentle slopes and curves to mimic those found in nature. When you simulate plantings and contours, like those nature, we automatically think things are thicker and lusher.

When installing hardscape materials in a smaller space, keep the space uniform by sticking to the same material, in the same colour throughout the space. If using pavers or flagstone in a patio, edging and/or wall block, if your material isn’t exactly the same, which is often the case, try to match the colour as close as possible so when it is installed your eye is not drawn to the change in material by an abrupt colour or textural change.

If possible, try not to enclose your entire area, leave the sides open and exposed to your neighbour’s property. This will give the feeling of more width.

Try covering eyesores, such as fencing, buildings, power boxes, etc with natural materials like trellis and vines, bamboo fencing, layering of trees and/or shrubs. The natural materials soften what you consider an eyesore and create a backdrop for what you plan to put in front, once again creating an illusion of depth.

If you can chose trees and shrubs with thinner and more delicate foliage which your eyes will see though the plant, extending the line of sight making smaller spaces appear larger. Ornamental grasses are also good plants to use this way.

Some gardeners feel that when they have a small space the lawn area should be eliminated. A small lawn area adjacent to a patio does create the expanse of green and provides a cooling and restful effect. Think twice before eliminating all grass. If not sure, live with it for a while as it is very easy to remove in the future.

Winding paths make the garden more interesting and seem longer. The curves of the path create areas where you can create niches or vignettes of interest and the eye will linger longer in these spaces.

Containers can be strategically spaced and used in many ways. They can be used as bursts of colour (pot and or plants), extend your plantable space, as sculptures depending on their design and you can move them around to create an ever-changing landscape. Don’t think of them as a boring grey plastic container, chose carefully from all of the options available today and really make them work for your space.

You may want a water feature and there are many small ones available. Try a container pond, a stand-alone fountain or a wall fountain. If pick a spectacular water feature that fits your space, design the rest of the garden off of that focal point.

Look for dwarf plants. You can find dwarf varieties of trees, shrubs and perennials. Look at the tag to see the maximum height and width of the plant to be sure of their final size. You can create a lot of impact with just a few dwarf varieties.

Play with scale. It is not necessary to have everything in a small garden on the small size. A few larger focal items make us change our perception because we seem smaller. Go for some large impact pieces like urns, statuary, a pergola or furniture.

No matter the size of your yard you can still create a garden space if you desire. The first order of business is to determine all that you want your yard to do. Do you just want and area to lounge, to grow vegetables, or to entertain. Determine your needs and then use the tips above that suit your situation and begin to design your space.