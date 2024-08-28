It is time for fall lawn care

As the growing season comes to an end there are still many gardening tasks to carry out before the snow flies. Due to the unpredictable summer conditions we have faced, our lawns have taken a beating this past season, so a little fall preparation will get them up to snuff and prepare them for a healthy start next spring.

September is the month that you want to apply fall lawn fertilizer to your lawn. Select a high quality fall fertilizer.

A fall fertilizer will be formulated differently than a spring fertilizer for your lawn. A fall fertilizer will have a lower nitrogen content (the first number) than the next two numbers. A higher middle number will insure that the roots of your lawn are healthy before winter sets in. If you a few weeds you can dig them out of your lawn by hand.

You can use fall fertilizer on the ground before you seed a new lawn or patches in your existing lawn. Because the nitrogen content is low in fall fertilizer it will not burn your tender new shoots. Remember to always follow the directions and safety precautions exactly as described on the package, when applying fertilizer.

September is an ideal time for seeding a new lawn or patches of lawn. We will still have some warm days that will allow the grass to develop and the traditional fall rains will supply the seeded area with ample moisture. If we do not receive adequate rain make sure that you water the seeded area regularly. Let the newly seeded lawn area grow until freeze up and do not mow it down before snowfall. The new roots will benefit from the insulation provided by the long new grass.

Mowing will come to an end very soon. It is best to let your grass grow to about 4-5 inches in the fall before winter sets in. A longer lawn in the fall will provide your grass with extra nutrients and the roots with a layer of protection as it is covered with snow. Good housekeeping of your lawn and garden are a necessity this time of year. You will want to make sure that you rake all of the leaves off of your lawn before the first snow fall. Leaves decaying on your lawn over winter can harbour diseases, insects and fungus that can kill your grass. Besides, the fall leaves are a valuable resource for the gardener, so do not leave them on your lawn!

Like with your perennial garden, make sure the ground beneath your lawn is well watered before the final freeze up. A lawn that is well watered will freeze solid and will prevent frost heaving and spots of your lawn to die over the winter season. The extra moisture will give the lawn an advantage during spring thaw as well and reduce winter stress.

As winter sets in, regular mowing of your lawn will be replaced by snow shovelling. By following these fall lawn care tips you can comfortably put your lawn mower away for the season and be assured that your lawn will return next spring healthier than ever.