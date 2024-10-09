Controlling weeds in your garden

Many people do not like to garden because of the work involved keeping the weeds under control. There are some ways to control weeds without them getting out of hand and taking over the garden. With some patience diligence and some early attack methods you’ll soon be keeping weeds at bay and enjoying the later part of the season a little more weed free.

I have listed some tips for easier and effective organic weed control. Most of these tips are for the vegetable garden but some of them can be adapted to the flowerbed as well. Remember, your best tools against weeds are early attack and diligence.

Till or work your soil no more than twenty-four hours before planting time. By doing so you will have planted your seeds or plants before weed seeds take hold Keep stirring the soil around your plants all season long, penetrating the first 1⁄2 inch of soil each time. This will uproot any small weeds that have started to sprout and kill them. Do it on a regular schedule whether you see weeds spouting or not. It is much easier to go over your soil lightly with a rake or hoe once a week than it is to weed mature weeds on your hands and knees for hours. Pull grass and dandelions as soon as they emerge, making sure you pull as much of the root as you can. Quack grass has buds on their roots that allows a new shoot of grass to grow where it was broken off. Pulling out as much of the root as possible reduces the chance of resprouting and weakens the food reserve of the root system. With persistence you will weaken the quack grass. Dandelions will regrow from their original root in the same way so you must remove the deep root. A good form of control is to never let dandelions go to seed in your garden or lawn. The best time to pull mature weeds from the ground is after a rain when the soil is still slightly damp. When pulling weeds by hand grasp the weed at the soil level and pull. You may have to loosen around the roots a bit with a hand trowel first. Using this method ensures that you get as much of the plant and root system as possible. Also remember, it much easier to pull weeds when they are young and have a shallow root system as opposed to when they are more mature and have a very deep and established root system. In your vegetable garden plant crops like beans and peas very densely. This chokes out the weeds underneath and then makes a great place for planting crops like carrots, lettuce and onions that are less resistant to weeds, next season. Avoid using horse, cow or sheep manures unless you are sure they are completely rotted. Adding these when not fully composted to your garden is like sprinkling a can a wildflower seed over your garden. Manure that is packaged in bags that indicates it has been heat treated or irradiated is a better choice. Never put weeds that have seeds present on the plant in your composter. You cannot guarantee that the composting process will kill these seeds and when you spread your compost next year these seeds will germinate. Mulch is a gardener’s best friend. Apply it thickly and it will choke out all weeds. Remember to never use mulches like hay or straw that are loaded with weed seeds but use other products instead like grass clippings, pine needles, tree bark that have little to no weed seeds in them. Always edge your flowerbeds with a sharp spade and till back the edge of your garden to prevent the grass at the edges from invading your garden. If you do not want to do this on an annual basis install a good edging product that keeps the grass from invading. Never let weeds go to seed in or near your garden. Keep the rest of the yard as free from possible weeds as well. Many weed seeds are dispersed by the wind and the average weed species each produces hundreds of seeds in each plant. Every time you let a plant like this go to seed in your garden it is adding hundreds more seeds to the soil.

These are the practices I follow in order to reduce the weed presence in my gardens. If you follow these tips you will see great results as well.