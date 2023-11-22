Christmas Gift Ideas for the Gardener in Your Life

With the Christmas season fast approaching, you may be at a loss for the perfect gift for that gardener on your gift list. This column provides some suggestions for any gardener, or your own wish list. With the nasty weather of winter, the garden is often far from our minds, but Christmas can be a great time to help the gardener get through the long cold winter and delight them with gift that they can use for years to come.

Some of the stores and nurseries still have items that would make perfect Christmas gifts. How about that garden ornament, bird bath or fountain that someone special has been wishing they could have. There are still some basic water garden kits left in stock. They can range in size from a small water feature fountain to a large pond. A starter kit or components for a water garden can get the pond enthusiast planning over the winter. Also, with a container and a water pump and a few additional supplies you can easily construct your own one-of-a -kind water-fountain, what better way to customize the garden than with your own fountain design? Check the Internet or library for guidance on how to construct and design your own water garden or fountain.

BOOKS

Gardening reference books are a favourite of any gardener I know. The ones listed are the titles I highly recommend as they give you information that is pertinent to our growing conditions in Canada. These books are also of great value as almost all of the information in them can be used locally. Reader’s Digest – “An Illustrated Guide to Gardening in Canada” or “1001 Hints and Tips for your Garden” are great books to start or complete your gardening library. The series of books from Lois Hole’s Gardening Series include titles like “Lois Hole’s Perennial Favorites”, “Lois Hole’s Bedding Plant Favorites”, “Lois Hole’s Vegetable Favorites” and “Lois Hole’s Favorite Roses”. These books are all written by Lois who is a long-time gardener and greenhouse grower in Edmonton. Included in the books are plants that will grow in most of Canada, accompanied by great pictures, descriptions and growing instructions. These books are a super bargain, under twenty-five dollars and are available at many retailers including some grocery stores, in the District. Another great book is “The Joy of Gardening” by Dick Raymond. Dick’s book dates back to 1982 when he had a weekly gardening show at this time. I remember my father getting a copy of his book and we often watched his show together. Because I liked the book so much and read my father’s copy over and over, it was the first gardening book I purchased for my collection. This is a comprehensive guide for guaranteed success in vegetable gardening and don’t be put off by the age of this book, as Dick’s techniques are steadfast and are as effective today as they ever were. My vegetable gardening techniques follow Dick’s guidance and I still use this book as a reference.

In my collection, I have all of the titles mentioned above, and in my opinion, these are the best gardening book choices for any gardener, from beginner to well-seasoned. I think any gardener would agree and love to receive any one of them under the tree, this year.

If you cannot decide on a how-to book, how about a gardener’s journal or diary? There are many on the market today, all with different features and layouts, just pick one to suit your needs. Unfortunately many of our quality Canadian gardening magazine have gone out of business over the past few years, but check the newsstands as early December the annuals or other gardening magazines start to come out and can make a great stocking stuffer and eye-candy for planning on those long winter days. Also don’t forget to order your copy of “The Prairie Garden”, a digest sized, soft-covered book published annually by a Winnipeg-based volunteer committee since 1937 and is dedicated to the advancement of horticulture in the northern prairies and very applicable to northwestern Ontario as well. Current and back copies from their website https://www.theprairiegarden.com/ and note that the Gardening Guru is a regular contributor.

TOOLS

The correct gardening tools are a must in the garden. A few basic good quality tools are all that you need. My favorites and what I consider must haves are as follows:

A good garden hoe. Mine is stainless steel and will last a life time but good quality steel is also acceptable. My hoe has a 12 centimetres (5- inch) wide head which is much better at weeding between the plants than a larger hoe. A hand-held garden trowel. This tool gets a great deal of work so look for one that is cast and constructed in one piece. Ones with the handle welded to the trowel usually break after one season. I have two, one that is long and about 5 centimetres (2 inches) wide for getting down around the roots of weeds and a 10 centimetres (4 inches) wide one for digging planting holes. A must have for the perennial and vegetable gardener is what is termed a planting shovel. This is a shovel about 90 – 100 centimetres (36-40 inches) tall with a long narrow blade that is about 30 centimetres (12 inches) long. I have one of these and it is the second most used tool in my garden. I use it for planting perennials, shrubs, trees and vegetables, for separating and dividing perennials, digging holes and trenches, mixing my composter, just to name a few jobs it can do. I love my planting shovel and have become very accustomed to having it readily available for any digging job. The most used garden tool is what is called the Hi Mo Digger. It is a tool used for weeding around plants. It was designed in Asia and has been around for centuries. I have both a hand version and one on a long pole. It has angled but triangular blade about 20 centimetres (8 inches) long. This tool is the best for loosening up soil, especially clay, and pulling at the roots of weeds. I even plant small perennials and annuals in the holes I have made with this tool. This tool is sold under other names as well, but look for a funny looking elongated triangular blade with a slight twist in it. The design of the blade makes it easy to use for those with weak wrists or arms and the long pole version is good for those with back problems. The gardener on your list will think this is the best gift they have ever received.

Well now that I have given you some great ideas for the gardener in your life, you better get shopping. If all else fails there are always gift certificates from your local nursery that can be used for plants in the spring. I know as an avid gardener I would love to receive any of the suggestions. HINT HINT!!!