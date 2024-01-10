Choosing the right plants for a drought tolerant garden

Even if you have very dry soils, you can still successfully grow trees, shrubs and perennials without constant watering in the Rainy River District. The secret lies behind the concept of xeriscaping (Xeriscape landscaping), which by definition, is landscaping designed specifically for areas that are susceptible to drought or for properties where water conservation is practiced.
A common element in xeriscape landscaping is the reduction of grass lawn areas since it is often the largest consumer of water in a year. Another widespread tactic in xeriscape landscaping is the use of indigenous (native) plants, since they are adapted to the local climate and consequently require less water.
It is very important to choose appropriate drought-resistant plants as the key to a successful xeriscape. Select trees, shrubs, plants and ground covers based on their adaptability to your soil and climactic zone. Native plants, for example, adapt better and can resist longer periods of drought. As well, most have lower fertilizer needs than non-native plants. Combining native plants and water-efficient non-natives is the best way to achieve a beautiful low maintenance garden. Keep in mind that even though a plant is labelled drought-resistant, it is important to provide adequate water until it is well established during its first year after planting.
Below is a list of some plants, trees and shrubs that support the concept of xeriscaping and will definitely grow very well in our area. One rule of thumb to remember when choosing annuals and perennials at the nursery, is that many of the species listed below actually have dusty-green or silvery leaves. Most often plants with this type of foliage are drought tolerant.
Perennials – all of these will grow very well in our area.
Alliums (Ornamental Onion)
Bearded Iris (Iris germanica)
Blanket Flower (Gaillardia) – like hot, sunny spots with well-drained soils Most varieties grow 18-24 inches tall. Look for dwarf varieties if you prefer a shorter flower (8-12 inches). I personally prefer the dwarf varieties but can be harder to find.
Columbine
Common Thrift
Coral Bells (Heuchera) – many new hybrids in a range of foliage colours
Day Lilies
Dianthus (Pinks)
Evening primrose
Heartleaf Bergenia – also known as elephant ears
Lady’s Mantle
Lamb’s Ear
Liatris (Gayfeather)
Moonbeam Coreopsis – also called Tickseed
Mullein
Pearly Everlasting
Purple Coneflower (Echinacea purpurea)
Sea Holly
Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’- A very hardy and tolerant plant, great for beginner gardeners.
Shasta Daisy
Silver Mound (Artemesia)
Tansy – can be very invasive.
Valerian
Veroncia (Speedwell)
Yarrow (Achillea) – the native variety has golden yellow flowers but is now available in other colours ranging from white to fuschia.
Perennial Ground Covers
Creeping Veronica (Veronica repens)
Hens & Chicks (Sempervivum tectorum)
Moss or Creeping Phlox
Sedum (Stonecrop) – there are many varieties of sedum available at your local nursery, most are ground covers and are ideal for very sunny, dry conditions.
Snow-in-Summer (Cerastium tomentosum)
Thyme – creeping or woolly thyme will work well.
Wormwood (Artemesia) – from same family as the silver mound but has a yellow-green foliage and is a prolific spreading perennial.
Annuals
Alyssum
Dusty Miller
Cosmos spp.
Sunflower – all varieties
Common Geranium
Portulaca – Moss rose
Salvia – annual varieties
Marigolds
Zinnias
Vines
Clematis species
Hall’s Honeysuckle
Trees & Shrubs – need lots of water in first year of growth but once established these species become drought tolerant
Amur Maple
Barberry – great new varieties on the market
Bearberry (Kinnikinnick)– great groundcover
Buffalo Berry
Burning Bush
Hackberry – grows well along the Rainy River area
Hawthorns – there are thornless varieties available now
Juniper – most of upright and spreading varieties
Lilacs – almost all varieties but check the tag first just to make sure
Linden
Mugo pine
Nanking Cherry
Oaks – all species that will grow in Zone 4
Purple Sand Cherry
Red Pine
Russian Olive
Serviceberry – Saskatoon
Shrub roses
Sumac
Ornamental Grasses
Carex (caryophyllea ‘Beatlemania’) – Carex is not technically a grass, but has a grass-like appearance.
Bulbous Oat Grass (Arrhenatherum elatius bulbosum)
Ribbon Grass (Phalaris arundinacea)
Fescue(Festuca species)
Herbs – most herb species like hot dry conditions and very little water
Common Sage
Common Thyme
Rosemary