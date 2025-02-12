An Introduction to Lilacs

As we all know there is nothing like the first scent of the lilac to tell us spring is officially here. What we refer to as the common lilac in North America, is actually native to mountainsides in southeastern Europe but was brought across the Atlantic, to North America, in the late seventeenth century.

Lilacs are a tough shrub that is willing to multiply by sending out side shoots and root suckers. They are so prolific that in some areas in northwestern Ontario, where they have been left unattended, it is common that a single tree has become a grove, large hedge or windbreak area. Another positive attribute of the lilac, is that they can endure our harsh winters and are a reliable bloomer every year.

The Latin name for the classic lilac is Syringa vulgaris (vulgaris meaning simply common). As beloved and historic as they are, lilacs do have some drawbacks such as they are not the shapeliest of shrubs. Once flowering is complete, the tree is just a dark leaved blob and most often by midsummer, most lilacs get powdery mildew on their leaves. As they do not have striking bark or an impressive form, they are not particularly interesting in winter either. If you worry about garden design, it is best to plant a lilac somewhere where it can fade into the background when the flowering is over. Lilacs make a great border plant along the back of the perennial garden and nice backdrop for other plants like shrub roses, tall blooming perennials (i.e. coneflower, foxglove, delphiniums, etc.). They can also be planted in the forefront or used as an effective hedge or leafy screen to block a view or an unsightly part of your yard.

Once established, the lilac does require little care as they prefer a full sun position. Their preference is for a chalky clay soil but they will tolerate most soils except those which are acidic. Lilacs are easy to grow so any species of this shrub is great for the beginner gardener. Lilacs are often the shrub that comes with the house, are overgrown and with what flowers there are, they are blooming way above nose-level. A proper pruning can often bring these trees back to former glory.

There are close to 2,000 named lilacs to choose from in North America, many of which will grow in our zone, so if you want to plant a single shrub or start a lilac grove there are many choices. If you drive around the city you can see some of the historic varieties in the more established areas of the city, while in the newer neighbourhoods you are beginning to see many of the new hybrids that range from white to varying shades of pink, magenta, purple and blue. I myself have started my own grove of both unique new and old varieties

The next “Gardening Guru” column will provide you with some tips to help you get started on your own lilac grove.