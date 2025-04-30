Additional Health Benefits of Gardening

A few weeks ago, a Gardening Guru column talked about the positive effects on mental health. This column talks about additional health benefits that gardening can provide.

Physical Health Benefits

Gardening is a form of exercise as digging, raking, planting, weeding, or harvesting, all these tasks engage multiple muscle groups and requires physical activity. Tasks like shoveling, bending, squatting, and carrying heavy items, can increase strength, improve flexibility, and promote cardiovascular health. Depending on the tasks that need to be completed, along with the size of your yard/garden, you can easily get in an extra hour of physical exercise a few days a week just completing the necessary tasks at hand.

Gardening can be as effective as other forms of moderate physical activity as it helps to burn calories, maintain a healthy weight, and improve muscle tone. In fact, spending just 30 minutes a day in the garden can provide a moderate-intensity workout that promotes overall health. The act of kneeling, bending, and moving plants encourages joint flexibility and can alleviate stiffness associated with conditions like arthritis. For older adults, gardening offers a low-impact way to stay active, reducing the risk of falls and improving balance.

Mental and Emotional Health Benefits

Immersing oneself in nature, by spending times outdoors, provides an opportunity to unwind and reconnect, which has been shown to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Gardening has a meditative quality, allowing individuals to focus on the task at hand and momentarily forget about life’s pressures. Many people report feeling a sense of accomplishment and peace when they see the fruits of their labor growing and thriving. I personally find weeding very therapeutic as I get into a rhythmic pace allowing me to sort out my thoughts and happenings from my work day. I also envision my next art project, or gardening column, as I weed. I also get a great deal of joy from my blooming flowers or seeing the successes f my garden experiments.

Studies have demonstrated that time spent in nature can significantly reduce levels of cortisol, the hormone associated with stress and gardening can lower blood pressure, heart rate, and anxiety levels. Ask any gardener, as I am sure they will indicate that, they feel more relaxed and content after spending time in their garden.

Another bonus is gardens can also provide access to fresh, healthy produce, fresh flowers and even fresh fruit, depending on what you grow.

Cognitive Benefits

Beyond the physical tasks related to of gardening, it can also offer, cognitive benefits. For many, gardening becomes a source of continuous personal growth, as they discover new plant varieties, gardening practices, and creative ways to design their outdoor spaces.

Gardening tasks stimulate the brain, as they require focus, planning, and often problem-solving. Gardening provides opportunities for lifelong learning and expanding your memory. From learning about plant biology and soil health, to experimenting with new techniques, gardening can spark curiosity, promote mental stimulation and expand your memory with all that knowledge.

Social Benefits and Community Engagement

Gardening can provide a social component, that can develop and a sense of community, as you may want to join a local gardening club or horticultural society to share gardening ideas and tips as well as build common friendships. Working alongside others in a garden creates opportunities for conversation, cooperation, and building relationships. For those involved in community gardens or shared gardening spaces, the act of growing plants becomes a communal activity that fosters social interaction and connection.

Community gardening has been linked to increased community engagement, with participants often feeling more connected to their neighborhoods and invested in improving the local environment. In addition to the social benefits, community gardens can also provide access to fresh, healthy produce, which can further improve residents’ overall health and nutrition.

Gardening can be accessible to everyone, is relatively low cost, and can be adapted to various living situations—whether in a backyard, on a balcony or deck, or at a community garden, there are endless possibilities to make it work for your location and abilities. Why don’t you give gardening a try this year? Start small, so it doesn’t become overwhelming and defeat the purpose of improving your health and wellbeing.

Grow what you like, whether it is flowers, houseplant, or vegetables; or any combination there of. It can be a few pots, a large raised bed or even one houseplant or hanging basket, the point is, to just try it. Gardening is much more than a hobby or a way to beautify your space, it is a fantastic way to contribute to, improved overall health.