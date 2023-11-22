Working to beat the deep freeze

Well, the weather has continued to be favourable and with some freezing at night it has made things a little firmer around the barn yard. It wouldn’t hurt my feelings to have some frost before the snow at this point. I was admiring the beautiful sunshiny day and was thinking; ‘gee I should have been deworming and vaccinating my cows,’ and then thought about the muddy conditions to get to the corral and changed my mind quickly. Truth is the cows won’t even try to come home when the conditions are like this, mud and half frozen is hard on their feet. My cows will stand at the gate wanting to come home for salt and mineral but don’t want to come in those conditions, so I moved the salt and mineral to them. That made them happy. I hauled some old hay out to make them a bit of area to lay on that might help keep them dry for a little bit. (And today it rains.) At least they can still access the bush and find some drier areas.

I had many meetings last week. It seems it is the last scramble to get things finished before the holiday month sets in. There is a lot going on in our community and it seems agriculture never has a dull moment. The abattoir group is trying to plan a way to add on a bigger freezer at Rainy River Meats. 4-H is busy preparing for their Awards Night. They have decided to move it up to November since 4-H has an odd membership year end. The banquet in next Saturday night. Rainy River Cattlemen are planning another project to finish up the older facilities and make a drive through unload area. We are excited but always a bit nervous with increased taxes and insurance. Katie – my right had assistant – has finished up now. I will be bringing my dog to work now so I have someone to talk to! I still have Three Sisters work to do and reports to write.

Congratulations to Rebecca Zimmerman and Lisa Teeple who were elected to the Rainy River Federation of Agriculture board on Saturday night! Thanks to Tracey Haglin and Nick Hay for their time on the board and I hope they will consider joining the board again at some point!

If you missed attending the Christmas in the Barn event this past weekend – you really missed out! The girls that hosted are an incredibly talents bunch. I was excited and ended up buying most things for myself. (Something you shouldn’t be doing at this time of the year!)

This week is looking just as busy, but I keep thinking I just must take it one day at a time. Finally, my last beef and a few more lambs are going to the abattoir! We were all delayed so that the processors could catch up. The last of my lambs are not going to make it until early January it sounds like.

I ended up catching a cold bug. So, hoping it leaves me as fast as it found me. I have lots to do and would like to start getting my outdoor Christmas lights up. I know many are taking advantage of this weather, but I seem to wait until the snow is deep or its -40.