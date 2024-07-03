Waiting for the sun

Happy Canada Day everyone! I am writing this from my very Canadian themed office at home. I absolutely love Canada and am so proud to be Canadian but currently our Canadian weather is killing me! I should be baling hay not sitting in my office doing jobs that I am normally scrambling to complete because of the busy hay season.

I had three days home and had a big list of things to do since we are not making hay. Day one, I joined the Emo Hospital Auxiliary ladies for breakfast in Stratton to make their birdhouse draw. Glen and Karen Jackson donated a beautiful birdhouse that Glen built himself and the lucky winner was Aaron Kuorikoski! I then came home and cleaned the house all day! It was much needed, but I could easily think of better things to do! Thankfully Day two was beautiful weather and with the housework being caught up it was an all outside day. I finished staining my deck, fenced, freshened up salt and mineral for all the cow groups and hit the lawnmower for my four-hour ride. I rushed around with chores and my mom picked me up and we headed to the stock-car races and fireworks in Emo. Day three was another farm day, and I moved some cattle, feed bunks and hay around. I am slowly getting ready to pull the bulls and cattle will be all moved out for the summer. Bulls will be close, butcher animals and fair animals will all be near the yard. I thought I could whipper snipper in the rain, and I did most of the yard but felt the lightning might have been too close for my comfort and quit. I did make supper, but my internet was down and couldn’t load the recipe I was trying to make so I may have forgotten a few ingredients.

My friend Jason spent most of his weekend at the abattoir working on things that need to be completed / repaired / updated before the next audit. He does not get paid; he donates his time and often his own money to purchase anything that is needed. The new board is planning some fundraising events which is wonderful but once again, it is always the same handful of people that work extra hard to keep the doors open on places like this.

I had planned that we would harvest our forages at the Research Station last week, but the weather changed that for us and after looking at the weather for this week I am not sure what we are going to do! We are in full Expo mode now and don’t have many spare minutes ahead of us. I am sure thankful to have a second student now! We are planning to have some work completed on our driveway and have been waiting on dry weather, but we don’t seem to get many days like that. I am still longing for those warm summer nights that make you appreciate having central air conditioning instead we are all tempted to turn the furnace back on.

Don’t forget about registering for the Northwest Ag Exp – it is going to be a really great event!