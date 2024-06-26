Teeple joins the research station

Like the rest of Canada, I was cheering loudly for the Edmonton Oilers tonight! It is hard to be sad for the other team as coming from a hockey family we know the blood, sweat and tears that go into a hockey player. The Oilers were amazing and took us all the way to Game 7!

I had an exciting week last week! I found a brush mower and proudly have it home now. I had a busy week but finally on Sunday afternoon I got to take it out. It was great, and if I had more time and it wasn’t wet, I think I could do some serious work with it. I am looking forward to putting it to good use this fall when you can see a bit better. (Like when the leaves are off the trees and maybe the ditches are not full of water.) I kept thinking how much my dad would have loved to run around and cut things.

I had a busy weekend on the farm trying to get odd jobs off the list since we should be cutting hay any time now. Not sure if we should look at the weather or just ignore it and move forward. The fields are not dry but if you don’t get started soon the grass just keeps getting more mature every day. The bugs have really come on strong this last week and the cows are not enjoying it. I feel bad for them and continually wish I could find them some long-term comfort from the pesky things.

I have a crazy week ahead of me with multiple events each day. I am super excited to welcome some BFO staff into the district to shoot a video of Circle H Farms. They were the winners of the TESA award back in February and now will compete for all of Canada and the Canadian Beef Industry Conference in August. I am so proud and excited for them.

I had a new student start at the Station this week! Aynsley Teeple joined Tori and I and though I have a busy week of off station events, I am confident that Tori and Aynsley will handle things well. It is hard to believe that we are only a month out from our Open House / BBQ, and I still have some blocks that should be planted. This has not been an easy year! Thankfully we have been able to get into the plots these last few days and complete some much over do work like spraying some weeds and trimming plots. Slowly we will be getting the signs up and preparing for our night. I am very sad that our hops are not making a great recover and they will not be star of the show. Almost every trial is showing some damage from too much water. I just must keep telling myself, “It is what it is” and “you can’t change the weather.”

Just another reminder – please register and join us for the Northwest Expo at Purity Seeds – Dave Schraa & Family Farm on July 26 and 27. We are kicking the event off on July 25 at 6 p.m. with a BBQ and plot tour at the Research Station. This event is going to be top of the line and the first of its kind for the district! Guests have been booking from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Manitoba. We will need some volunteers for set up – which will include moving equipment around and setting up chairs, tables etc. If you have time that week, please reach out to me! If you’re a student and need volunteer hours we would be happy to have you!