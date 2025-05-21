Strange moos

So, our long weekend in May is coming to a close. It certainly wasn’t a warm weekend but it wasn’t wet either. The weather worked in my favour as I had many jobs to do that required me being inside. I managed to tackle the jobs that were the most important, like completing and sending my income tax, HST Claim and my Agristability. I feel very relieved now that those important jobs are finished. As for housework, I did most of it and did get the floor scrubbed, though Lexi found some mud and tracked it in not long after, but it still felt better. I do hope the cool weather and the bit of rain we had helped with the fires around us. We didn’t receive much rain here but I am hoping that they got more where they needed it the most.

I am not sure about the rest of you’s but I am tired of the wind! I find it makes it hard to hear, everything is blowing all over the place and it makes me tired! I don’t think the wind has made fighting the fires easy either. I took a peek at our upcoming week and it looks as though it is going to be a windy one as well.

I finally got my grass cut and most of the yard trimmed. It was getting long enough that I thought I might have to get the sheep to help but I got it. I had to wear layers of clothing and a toque cutting the grass! We moved all the sheep and lambs outside now. It took some shoveling to get the pens all cleaned up but the barn is resting now for the summer.

Friday night I rushed home from work to do the chores because we were having a birthday supper for Marlee. As per usual when you are planning something, animals have other plans. My last ewe (a first-time mom) was lambing. I did the chores and watched her but she was making no progress at all. I decided to check her. There was very little room and the lamb seemed to be all bottle up. I called for some help. We finally were able to pull it out but it was very large and it did not make it. Thankfully the ewe was ok. We didn’t know because it was not a nice pull at all. She really wanted to be a mom but not enough to accept another lamb. My last two cows that didn’t calve but never cycled either were checked over by the vets. One has a mummified calf inside so she is needled and we are hoping that it will help her clean her up. It may or may not work.

The other one was strange.

They actually had to use the ultrasound on her so they could see what was happening. She has been pregnant but something went wrong and she was full of infection but her body thought she was still pregnant so that is why she wasn’t cycling. Again, they needled her and we will see what happens. We don’t have high hopes for either one which is too bad but…. Not much you can do about things like this. They are both happily living with the butcher animals and are not complaining as they get grain two times a day. I then found one of my calves walking a bit strange. I took a video and shared with my vet cousin. Neither of us know what is up but she suggested a pour-on pain killer so I did that and I will just have to keep an eye on him.

There is always something to keep you awake at night!