Second summer brings plenty of work

Now that summer has arrived everyone has a list a mile long! It is looking like some great weather ahead. We have hopes of making some square bales this week. It is always a tense time since no one likes to make square bales because they are a lot of work. I keep thinking that the Muskie Hockey try outs are this week and I tell you I could put them through some dry-land training out here. I also have lined up some square straw bales to haul home as well. I haven’t mentioned that yet. There is really no end to the work these days and the days are shorter, so you really need to giver.

I had a busy last week at the Station. With both students gone, it is very quiet and lonely, but because the weather was good, I worked on our forages. It is not so easy with only one person, but I managed to get them all cut. Not nearly as quick as I would have with my students, but I stuck to it even though we did have a few showers. My plans were to have them cut with the haybine on Friday and they would dry over the weekend, and I could bale up what was left early this week. I was up early and off to the Sales Barn early Friday. I did a quick lesson with the girl running the reader and was just finishing up a few things in the office when she called to say the reader wasn’t working. Usually that is a quick fix. But it wasn’t a quick fix. It was a five-hour later fix. Once we found someone to talk to – it turned out that the panels that scan the cattle ear tags have a memory, and they were full. I didn’t know they had a memory, and I certainly had zero clue how to clear that. That is on my list to have some type of cheat sheet on clearing the memory. Then I had issues with our scale computer. Turns out that one of the multiport usb hubs failed. So, I then made a quick trip to Fort Frances for another (two so we always have a back-up.) By this time, it was evening so there was no research for me on Friday.

We had a great cattle sale. We sold just under 600 head for close to $1.5 million dollars. We were done early, and things balanced so it was an early night. I guess the office girls were done early, not the guys/girls out back that load out cattle. The next sale is September 28! Please remember to give James a heads up with your cattle numbers.

I am hoping to tackle the canola plots and the hops, this week. I might have my goals set a bit high because I still haven’t secured full-time help. I just keep thinking that something/someone will come along.

This past Sunday after a few chores I spent the day in Mine Centre with some of my Bliss family. It was such a nice day, and the company was perfect. None of us wanted to leave. Thank you to my Uncle Jimmy for always hosting us. We had some great laughs talking about some earlier years in Mine Centre.

My mom turns 75 this week! She is a trooper. I would be lost without her support and help! I wish her a great birthday and hope we can find time to celebrate!