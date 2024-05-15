Research station up and mooooving

It is hard to believe that we have reached the middle of May! It hasn’t been the best weather, and my lawn is still squishy, but we are below normal in rainfall but also below in heat. I am assuming this why we are not drying up very well. Thankfully on Saturday with some good help I was able to get my cows and calves in, vaccinate and sort the cows and get them into breeding groups and most importantly, out of the mud. I am not sure who was happier about this! I do not remember seeing my cows so dirty. I am thankful that I didn’t end up with a bunch of sick animals. Two bulls went out on Saturday and my third and new bull arrived today and straight out to his breeding group. Now I try to watch when I am home to see who might be getting bred to make sure that in 21 days they are not cycling again.

Finally, today we planted some wheat at the Research Station. Conditions were not perfect but as the time is ticking, I decided to push it. They are talking rain again for Wednesday, so I am hoping for another successful day tomorrow. My new helper Tori did an excellent job of driving the tractor while I was on the seed drill behind her planting. If you are passing by you will see that the Northwest corner is getting more tile installed. They are suggesting that we rework the entire North part of our plot area and re-do our ranges running them North to South. I am tight on space that I can use this year and some that I planned to use is not draining well. The next part of the tile project is replacing the main tile with a solid pipe. This runs along the ditch across the neighbour’s property to the East and into a small ditch area that runs into Everet Creek. Our neighbour has not been easy to get a hold of as they don’t live in the district. I am slightly stressed about the station and what 2024 will bring since the Northwest Ag. Expo is here at the end of July, and we will have a lot of out of town / special guests and it will look poorly if the Station isn’t in tip-top shape. I am still looking for a summer student and will consider a high school student as well. Please reach out if you are interested! You must enjoy working outside.

This past weekend Dr. Rebecca Cornell hosted an Artificial Insemination Workshop. I have heard such great reviews and I am so pleased it happened. We have been trying to organize one for a few years now and it finally happened. Thanks to Dr. Rebecca for making this happen, she has a lot on her plate and made sure to host it so that participants could perhaps do some breeding at home this spring.

Rainy River Cattlemen’s is hosting their “Cows are gone to Pasture Party” on June 8 at the Stratton Sales Barn. Everyone is welcome to join us, but you will need to text me to confirm attendance! We are excited to share some good food and stories with the people that support our barn and continually work to make is such a success.

The Emo Walleye Tournament is quickly approaching as well – if you are interested in volunteering, sponsoring or donating to their penny table – reach out to a committee member!