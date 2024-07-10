Rain, rain go away – district farmers need to hay!

I had convinced myself that I was going to start cutting hay Saturday as soon as I finished mowing my lawn. I was nearly stuck three times cutting grass and before I was finished an isolated shower appeared. I changed my mind. Frustrated to say the least. I decided to get my rubber boots on (which is not fun on a warm day) and get my cousin’s cows in and move them back to her place. They were at my place for breeding. The corral was starting to dry up but after last week’s rain it is back to spring deep mud. Frustrated once again. We plan to make hay this month, so we don’t have as many extra-curricular events taking place. I can honestly say I feel a little lost. The worst part is – there is always something to do on a farm, but it is so wet that some of the jobs are not possible. I would like to clean up my winter yard, move windbreaks and push up manure but you can imagine that needs some drying time. Sunday I whipper sniped under the bottom wire of all my sheep fence. The electric fence is strong enough that it burns it off quite nicely, but I felt productive at least. I am trying to find the positive; I haven’t had to water flowers all that much.

At the Research Station things are about the same. The crops are slowly coming along but they are not growing as we would see most years. The heat this week will make a big difference, but I am not thinking we will be breaking any records. After doing a trip to the west end of the district last week I do think their crops are looking much better and certainly more advanced. We are now preparing for our Open House / Expo Kick-Off on Thursday July 25. We are planning a BBQ starting at 6 p.m. As we can, we have been getting our plots trimmed and signs in place. We ended up re-planting our Three Sisters because we had nothing germinate. We have no idea why, but it just seems like that is the year we are having!

I wanted to mention this last week after my mom, and I had been to the races. Hats off to Gary Wilson (who turned 80 earlier this year) and Ron Korpi for continuing to show up and race their cars. I think it is so wonderful that they are continuing to do what they love! Impressive.

If you haven’t taken the time to register for the Northwest International Ag Expo – please do! This is a top-notch event that we are lucky to be hosting. The main show will take place at the Schraa’s – Purity Seeds just south of Emo. I promise there is something for everyone and you are guaranteed to learn something! If you have questions – reach out! You can register at https://membership.ontariosoilcrop.org/event/northwest-international-ag-expo/

Everyday as I listen to the radio station, and they talk about the rain and how at least it helps with forest fires this is true but let’s think about the farmers who are feeding you! We need good sunny, warm, dry days to be able to make hay and take care of our crops so we can keep on growing food for you!