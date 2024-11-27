Plenty of opportunities to continue learning in ag industry

Yikes! November 25 and only one month left to prepare for the big day. I had good intentions of starting on my outdoor display of lights, but I ended up doing more of the job on my farm list. I planned to spend my evenings in the office working on a big list of things that need to be completed for the Cattlemen’s. Friday night was gong well until Lexi decided that she didn’t want me sitting looking at the computer, so I ended around 8 to spend some cuddling time with her. There is not doubt that she is the boss of the house and likes to dictate bedtime most nights as well.

Though we had a nice fall it was still wet and hard walking in the cattle yards. It isn’t easy carrying grain pails and keeping your boots on. My friend Evan in Dryden has his feeding pen designed to feed grain on the outside and I was thinking I would like to do something similar. He is a welder, I am not. His system is beautiful. I had some extra feed panels that I had purchased and thought I might be able to make that work. We removed the wire and put the panels in place by digging the ground a bit to make the legs a little lower than calves are eating, and I can walk without getting stuck! I may not have to use this at all times of the year but it sure will help in wetter conditions.

As a producer I have found that since the pandemic and learning to use Zoom there is no limit on information sessions for us to join in on. I find it a bit overwhelming to be honest because you could easily sign into something a few times a week. I sometimes sign up knowing I cannot make it but hope they will send you a link so you can view later because many fall on a busy night and even the times are not always compatible with my schedule. Last week I did listen in on a vaccine webinar that was great. It was worth the hour. I hope they send out the recording because I will share with my email list. Keep an eye out for these types of sessions there is always something new to learn.

Four of us from the RRCA board headed up to Dryden for a Regional Beef Farmers of Ontario meeting last week. We were joined by Richard Horne (executive director of BFO) Craig McLaughin (chair of BFO) and board members from both Dryden and Thunder Bay. We spend the afternoon discussing a potential Check-Off increase among other local concerns. It was a good afternoon. I was the driver and, on the drive up two of my passengers were feeling a bit car sick – they said it wasn’t my driving, but I am not sure! They seemed fine on the way back.

This week the Rainy River District 4-H Association is hosting their Awards Night! Next week I can share with you the awards that are handed out to our local 4-Hers.