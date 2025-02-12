On the mend

Well, I am starting to function a bit more but still find my self dizzy, weak and ready for a sleep. I am hoping that it is just a slow process and that I don’t have to head back to the Dr. I have had to ask for help a lot more than I am used to but I couldn’t physically do what I needed to do. Unfortunately, my mom ended up getting a cold as well and she is telling me that she is much better already. After talking to a few people, it sounds like colds/flus are really travelling around. I don’t wish being sick on anyone.

I got my cows home on Friday and they have been happily living in the barn yard. The wind breaks are set up with some fresh straw so they are chewing their cud and living their best life. The gates of course were frozen and everything was a struggle but slowing each day I get a few more tasks completed. My due date for calves in February 21, but with this cold weather it is much wiser to start checking on the. I do check from the camera and can zoom around the entire yard but the thought of overlooking someone makes it hard to sleep, so it is just better to do a quick look. I have the corral and shed set up for keeping some cows close if they are looking like calving isn’t too far off. Of course, I put a bale in the corral and then one of the calves I am feeding thought that hay was better and had her head stuck through the panel. Thankfully I count the calves when I feed and I knew one was missing. She was fine, but may not have been if I didn’t notice until the next day.

I missed most of my meetings last week so I am busy trying to catch up on things. I had big plans to have my house all dialed in before I started to calve but unless the energy bunny finds me real soon, I think it is going to stay business as usual. The floor really need attention so I am hoping I can at least get them scrubbed this week. I am ready to put my winter decorations away now as well. Funny, they seem so nice and enjoyable and then all of a sudden, I think to myself – I am done with winter, let’s get this stashed back in the basement.

The new board of the Rainy River Cattlemen’s will meet this week to elect their executive and other things. Lots to set up at the first meeting of the year. We have debated on hosting two spring sales but the board will have to make that decision ASAP. The buyers that travel in for our sales plan around our sale dates. Next week the Beef Farmers of Ontario host their AGM in Toronto. It was on the best meetings a person can attend to lean and share.