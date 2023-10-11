October cattle sale gearing up

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving Weekend and was able to enjoy some great food and fellowship. We celebrated on Sunday night with most of our supper coming grown at home or at least locally. Cousin Brande grew us a delicious turkey! Maddie was off to OFSAA golf in Collingwood on Monday, so we were busy giving her all the advice. She is very excited, and we are very proud of her.

The Rainy River Federation of Agriculture is hosting a virtual regional meeting On Monday October 16th ay 7 p.m. CST. If you have not received this information, please reach out to Bernie Zimmerman. The meeting is set for 1 hour and will have some pertinent reports related to the 2023 year.

Our next Cattle Sale is October 21, and this is a reminder to let James know ASAP if you are planning to bring cattle. Trucking is a real issue these days and the buyers need to book trucks well in advance. As well, if you are interested in working, please reach out to James as well. You need to be at least 14 years old to work at the Sales Barn. Once again, our canteen will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a great selection of homemade food. Breakfast is available each morning and they will have daily specials that you won’t want to miss out on. Did I mention they have a large selection of homemade pies?

Last week I flew into Toronto and attended the Beef Farmers of Ontario Lobby Day and 16th Annual Beef BBQ. It was a beautiful day, and we were busy in meetings beginning at 6:30 a.m. Queens Park is extremely elegant, and our meetings were productive. Our top ask is for a fully funded RMP (Risk Management Program) that will help maintain / grow our beef herds. The BBQ was well attended and was started back after the BSE crisis as a well for thanking our government for the support producers received during a difficult time.

Last week the District said good-bye to a wonderful young woman, Jo Bragg. Jo and I worked on many boards together and shared a lot of the same ideas on many things. Jo was a hard worker, kind but strong and didn’t back down from something she believed in. Jo was managing The Golden Age Manor in Emo, and the residents adored her as she adored them. Jo loved her grandchildren fiercely and we all should thankful if you were lucky enough to be a part of Jo’s circle. Jo will be missed by many and we are sending strength to the family during a very difficult time.