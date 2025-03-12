Not out of the thick of it yet

Sounds like Mother Nature is going to remind us that it isn’t spring yet as the temperature is going to drop a fair bit tonight. It also looks like we could have some moisture in the forecast for the next bit. Like I said before the up and down weather is hard on calves. I put out extra straw today so there should be plenty of warm, cozy spots for everyone. I am down to single digits left. I have three close, three in a week and three that I am not sure of! It is much nicer when you have fewer to watch and it is easy to keep them all close to the barn when the numbers dwindle down.

I am longing for a full night of sleep but it isn’t in the works yet. Sunday night the Hydro was unexpectedly off and I was thinking that I might have to experience old style calving without cameras. Luckily it was back on before too long. My problem is my barn is really dark without hydro and you pretty much have to use a flashlight to do much. The other issue is not having water but thankfully it was only a few hours.

This is my last week of full-time farming so my list is long but my energy is short. It always works out and I know I feel the same way every year as we prepare for another busy year at the Research Station.

I am excited for the Muskie Boys and Girls Hockey teams as they practice and prepare to make the trip to Sudbury to compete in OFSAA. I wish I was able to get away and cheer for them! My mom and dad had many good trips as they followed Shane around to OFSAA and also seeing the team bring home 2 good medals! Good Luck and I will be cheering and hopefully able to stream the games.

If you are free this Friday, March 14, you should head on over to the Emo Hospital Cafeteria for their St. Patrick’s Day Tea & Bake Sale. Admission is $5. Join the Hospital Auxiliary ladies in the cafeteria from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. They always have a great display of baking and, of course, a door prize!

Just a reminder – if you have old, expired or something not needed on the farm in the lines of pesticides, empty clean pesticide jugs or pharmaceuticals, they can be dropped off at Emo Feed any time of the year provided you call and let them know you are brining them in. They are a depot and are set up to handle these unwanted items. If you have something you would like to drop off, please call ahead at 807-482-2017.

Just a reminder – Rainy River Federation of Agriculture is hosting their Annual Ag Day on April 5. They have a great agenda and trade show lined up and you will want to be there!

If you are looking to renew or obtain a Pesticide License there is a course coming up on April 3, and as well the Environmental Farm Plan is being covered April 4 and 5. If you need more information on these programs, please let me know!