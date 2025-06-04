Not one to wish for rain, but we need it

Here we are in June and here we are waiting for rain. You know from my past comments I am not one to wish for rain, but as I see the pastures and hay slowing down, I am starting to get a bit nervous. It is all too familiar from 2021. That year I was confident that the rain would come but I must be honest, I am a little less confident. It’s frustrating because the grass was coming along quite nicely. I will say, there is still ground moisture, but the top is defiantly starting to dry out. I have areas on my lawn that are browned right off. I cut it anyway. As I was cutting away, I turned back and seen a huge cloud of dust. I will admit I panicked a bit, thinking I started a fire. Turns out the bad little Red Angus bull was out, yet again – and one group of cows came running out to see why he was so lucky to be cruising around the yard. The only good thing about his being out was the fact that he got a nasty shock trying to show one of the other bulls that he was king. I did have to call for help to get him in because even though he wanted the grain in the pail he was sure there was something more exciting elsewhere. He headed up toward the house and stood and looked in the garage as I left one of the doors open to get the lawnmower out. I just keep thinking of the huge mess he’d make in there since their favourite thing to do is push everything around with their big powerful head and neck. Damien’s truck was sitting there, and I was sure he didn’t decide to take a round out of it.

Last week I was fortunate to be able to attend a Lobby Day at Queens Park. The Beef Farmers of Ontario coordinate multiple meetings for our board, and we are divided into teams, and we discuss key priorities. Also, a beef lunch is provided on the lawn of Queens Park. It is a highly attended, well-appreciated day when we attend. There are plenty of “thank you’s” as many staff never get to attend a function like this. It was a great day, and I think it really makes a difference when the officials get a chance to speak to the grass roots producers. I had good flights, so I was only away for one night. The drive home on Wednesday night was a bit of a challenge as the moose were plentiful. I seen 20 moose but that was the ones that were either on the road or close to the road. I had to take my time because I had more than one close call!

Congratulations to the Abattoir Board for hosting another successful meeting and to those that have stepped up to join the board! I was unable to attend as I was just returning to the district. I am so happy that things are moving in the right direction and one of the key priorities I discussed at Queens Park was the tax classifications of abattoirs across the district, so let’s hope we can work on getting that changed!

If you have sheep that need to be sheared, please reach out to me as out to me and I will get you on the list! He won’t be here until June 21, but that is getting closer now.