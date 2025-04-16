I think we all would take the weekend weather over the Monday’s snowflakes. I guess we cannot complain because it sounds like the east of us is taking the brunt of it. I was happy to come to work this morning and see our plots for the first time this year! Even our big water pool to the southeast has diminished. I think it will be a few days before we get to tackle much in the field but at least we are moving in the right direction. Seed is slowly coming in and it has been a huge bonus having Alexandra here; a co-op student for FFHS. She has been busy weighing, and I can continue to get trials entered and organizing what needs to be weighed out next. There are lots of steps before planting and they are time consuming. We can poke things into the ground a lot quicker than the stages of preparation. I need to start getting equipment running and serviced. I had to wait until the snow and ice melted to get out the overhead doors.

We have lambs on the ground now. Saturday, we had a set of triplets and two of them were having a hard time latching onto the teat. I had to help but the problem with helping them is they wait for you each time to help. Finally, this morning I felt they were able to figure it out on their own. They were “baaaaa-ing” when they heard me but this morning it was quiet. Triplets are cute but they only have 2 teats so one is always left out. I have plans to set up a bit of a milk station in hopes of avoiding bottling anyone. They are tricky because they bloat easily but other people have had good luck with them, so I think it is worth a try. Bottling lambs is fun, but not when you are at work, and it certainly ties you down.

We are preparing for the upcoming Cattle Sale Season and met with some of our staff last week. We are always looking for ways to make the process safe and efficient. It is a long day for staff. James and Katie are out looking for cattle and so far, it looks like it is going to be a great sale.

I am looking forward to Easter weekend and both of my nieces will be home for the annual Easter Hunt. I am also hoping to include them in Cattle Vaccinations. I think providing them with a fun Easter should mean helping Auntie Kimmie with cattle. I hope they are both on the same page as me. Sunday looks like a beautiful day so I think that will be the plan. Monday is a floater day for me so if we don’t get it off the list Sunday it will happen Monday. If we get the first round of vaccinations completed this weekend it will land on a perfect date for the booster round and getting the bulls out again!

Happy Easter to everyone – I hope you get to enjoy some time with family and friends!