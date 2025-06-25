Moo-ing in the summer

Summer has kicked off with quite a show! From a very hot Saturday to a scary storm Sunday. It was a warm day on Saturday to wrangle and shear sheep, but it went well, and I am certainly they are feeling like a million bucks now. I did end up moving my ewes in the shed on Friday night because of the threat of rain. That wasn’t the easiest job, and three lambs ended up staying in the pasture with the goats for the night because they couldn’t figure out the path to the shed. I was threatening to leave them all out for the wolves at one point. We had a great visit with our sheep shearing friends from the West and we look forward to their visit next year and as I told them it is not just because they shear our sheep, they are great people to be around.

The rain once again has been spotty across the district. Last week at home we ended up 29 mm of rain and at the Station 7.1mm. It was very dry at the station. Sunday rolled around and we ended up with 25 mm or rain at home and 48 mm at work. That should even things up and help all our crops. After doing a bit of a crop tour today it certainly has brought along the weeds! We were planning to cut forages today but that will be held off until the end of the week now. I think many people were planning to cut hay/forages this week, but Mother Nature is in control, and she reminded us of that! I will say that the moisture last week did perk up our hay crops. (Thankfully.)

I attended the Beef Cattle Research Council meeting last week in Winnipeg. We kicked off the meeting with a few tours with University of Manitoba Researchers. If you have a chance to tour the Farm and Food Care Centre – do it! It is an amazing building. People from across Canada attend these meetings and it is wonderful to hear about our industry from across this big ole’ country. I really enjoyed attending a meeting without flying! The meeting adjourned and out to my truck I went! I was home by supper and time for chores!

We are preparing advertising for our Open House because it is too wet for plot work! You can join us on July 31 to see what we have been working on this year. Tori and I now have Aynsley working with us, so we are going to really get things going now! It is the same team as last year and this is a huge bonus!

Best wishes to all the graduates this week! I know everyone tells you this, but it is truly the best time of your life, be smart and enjoy it. My youngest niece Marlee got her driver’s license! Wow, time sure passes by.