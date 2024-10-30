Local cattlemen fare well in competition

Fortunately, I was able to get away for the weekend with some great people and cheer loudly for Aaron (Bujold Farms) at Manitoba Ag. Ex. This is a large cattle show with many breeds represented and the Supreme Champions from this show get a bye in the Supreme Champion Class at Agribition next month. It has been many years since I was able to attend but it wasn’t for the lack of trying. I’ve tried to take my nieces since they were about five years old, but hockey usually got in the way. It was well worth my time away and thankfully my mom managed well, looking after the place. Lexi was the biggest pain since she is used to sleeping on the bed and she couldn’t jump on my mom’s bed and my mom couldn’t lift her.

I am so proud to report that Aaron had an amazing show. He and Levi Debney (Ted and Debbie’s grandson) left last Sunday for the week in Brandon. They took two heifer calves and a bull calf. Aaron has been working so hard with these animals. He started of with entering one of his heifers in the Jackpot Heifer class and he came in first in the Hereford Division. That really got us excited about heading out to see the big show on Friday. Aaron’s heifers were both in the senior division heifer calves but two separate classes. He ended up taking first in both classes. This allowed both him and Levi to show in the overall Senior Heifer Class and Arron took grand champion senior heifer calf class. This also meant they both were able to show in the overall Champion Female class. Aaron then ended up second in his bull class and ended up first in the get a sire class. That is an incredible performance! Aaron and Levi had the best cheering section in Brandon!

The plots at the Research Station have been chisel ploughed and are ready to rest until next year. We hope that we will be able to fix our main tile run next spring and have all our issues behind us! I am getting near the end of cleaning seed, but my paperwork is piling up! Along with the dust!

Huge shout out to Blackhawk Simmentals for hauling my manure last week. Keith Smith came with his big hoe and pulled up the manure and the Blackhawk crew hauled it. What an incredible job done. My yard is very wet, so I hope we have some decent weather for a bit, and it gets a chance to see some sunshine.

The last of my butcher animals are booked this week so I will have lambs and beef in. The calves in the corral will get a booster shot and deworming and then moved out of the corral. I will need to do some fencing before they get moved because the bulls have to be moved and that section of fence had multiple trees on it when we had that crazy wind storm this summer. Though I should have been doing that this weekend, I am still happy I was able to go and watch The Boys in Brandon!

Congratulations to the Muskie girls for a great weekend in Winnipeg and Maddie’s team in Wisconsin won both their games and Maddie was able to chalk up a shut out!