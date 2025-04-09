Just another moo-nic Monday

It one of the Monday-iest Mondays I have had in a long time. I was off on Friday, and I think everyone missed me because it has been non-stop traffic. My list is getting bigger, and I haven’t been checking things off like I need to be. Seed is slowly coming in but the temperature this am didn’t feel like it is growing season yet either. To top it all off, I purchased a new computer last week and getting things set up has been challenging and sometimes frustrating. The University has many safeguards in place so working through that has tested my patience. I think I am finally up and running. (Crossing my fingers.)

They were successful in drilling a well at my place last week and we have fresh, clean water once again. What a relief! It is 105 feet, and it sounds like it is a good supply of water. I was able to resume my regular scheduled hot, long baths again. It is a great feeling to see clean water once again. I am not sure the animals cared much as you see them these days drinking out of dirty, disgusting water but it is their choice now! I think there is some work to be done on the new well prior to winter rolling around again but we are good to go for the time being. I am grateful for Jason and Dylan from Mel’s Well Drilling for making time for us.

I am still waiting on two calves. I am not sure what their schedule is, but it isn’t fitting in well with the rest of the herd. I really thought I would have lambs by today, but they are enjoying their barn time without being mothers. They all have very big udders and that usually means lambs any day. I can spy on them easily from work and most times my mom is home, and she can pop over easily. It is now time for me to schedule vaccinations, sorting breeding groups etc. I am anxious to get my ducks outside again; they might be more anxious than me. I know they wouldn’t mind the weather, but I want it to be a little more spring like. Their eggs would be frozen on mornings like this!

I was fortunate enough to attend the Muskie Girls Hockey Banquet last week. It was a nice evening, and it was great to hear all the positive comments from the coaches and the players. They had set themselves some targets for the season and they were able to meet those targets so that is a very positive feeling. Congratulations to the muskie girls and thank you to the Emo Legion for the great supper!

Thank you to the Rainy River Federation of Agriculture for hosting Ag Day this past Saturday. Lunch and the trade show seem to be huge hits. It is unfortunate that more people don’t take the time to listen to the speakers, as many of them travelled in for the day. I don’t want to sound negative because I am very pleased that RRFA has taken on this leadership roll and is hosting the event!