Hail storm damage seem across district

Middle of July has arrived and I barely started haying. The nice weather last week was welcome and long over-due. We made some hay and hoped we would miss the rain they were talking about for Saturday, so we went ahead and cut. Instead, we seem to be in the eye of the storm, and we got rain, hail and bad wind. The wind knocked down MANY trees and unfortunately, we spent the day Sunday trying to get them all cut and moved. We are not done. They make an incredible mess and what do you do with the ones that are uprooted? We were able to get most of the ones that were on the fence off but not on the interior fences. We wanted to make sure the cows could not get out at least. It is hard on the fences as well, but we have no control over Mother Nature. I wanted to cry all day as the last thing we need is more work and it isn’t nice work. We had no power for nearly 24 hours. Most missed the storm on Saturday night but there was a stretch that got hit bad. Buildings were lost and plenty of clean up is in store for those that were affected. The storm prior to this one a friend lost a few cows to lightning, and they had a lot of wind damage. 2024 has been very challenging. I realize very well that people are fighting bigger battles than this, but it is hard to stay positive when you are fighting the weather.

The BFO (Beef Farmers of Ontario) summer meeting is next week in North Bay. I was excited about the meeting being held in the North but then opted to join in via zoom because of the Northwest International Expo we are hosting next week. Things are falling in place for our event! If the soil conditions were starting to dry out, we were instructed how to start watering a soil pit prior to the event but looks like we are ok for a few days anyway. We are happy that registrations have increased, and we know those that are attending won’t be disappointed. Dave Schraa and family have been in full prep mode, and we are thankful they offered to host this great event. The girls and I have been busy at the Research Station doing prep as well. I am so disappointed with my trials that I am feeling less than enthusiastic to show them off. It is likely one of my worst years ever for mistakes, errors or plots that have drowned out. Why must this happen when we are expecting extra guests and officials from the University?!

Wishing Rainy River the best weekend coming up – with a reunion and railroad days! Best of luck to all the fisherman at the Fort Frances Bass Championship! There is not shortage of things to do this weekend in our District – get out and enjoy and support these events!