Fundraising supper will benefit Abattoir

The air is certainly feeling like Fall but as I peaked at the weather for the week it looks like we can expect some great daytime temperatures. I am pleased about that because I think I need another month of good weather. We tackled a few jobs over the weekend, but the days are so much shorter that my list never seems to get less. I managed to get my celery harvested and cleaned up. I had to share because it did very well. I mainly grew it for my house bunny Bettie that eats a piece of celery everyday, but she hasn’t been impressed with my home-grown produce yet. I am thinking it is because we are still able to pick so fresh clover leaves for her but, she is a fussy bunny. I am excited to try my hand at garlic again. The cats ruined that for me last year, but I have a plan to keep them out of my garden this time around. I also harvested all the spaghetti squash I had in my garden, but I still haven’t done anything with my pumpkin patch. I usually wait for a frost and then harvest. I don’t think they are as plentiful this year but maybe I will be surprised once the vines are frozen. I moved my cows into the yard on Saturday night for our preg checking day on Sunday. They came home easily as at this time of the year they think hay seems tasty. Sunday morning, I had to move my lambs around so cows could have access to shed and corral. That was an easy move with a bale of 2nd cut. I then put up a fake fence to get the cows into the corral a little easier. As soon as I started doing that, they were restless. They know at this time of the year that I will be taking those calves away. I had a few keen ones that quickly headed to the corral as they know there will be some kind of treat at the end. Then the bulk of them did not want to go and gave me the run around. Finally, I called for back up and 2 other ladies made there way to my place, and we got them in. Not without being stuck in the mud and nearly losing a boot or 2. We had an excellent preg check with no one open. We boostered the calf vaccine so they are now ready to go to the cattle sale on October 19th. My mom and I unloaded our last 2 loads of square bales and now we need to haul some straw, and the barn will be ready for winter! (Ugh – winter.)

I have a large email list that I use to send out community events and information. I was asked to send an email last week and they person said, “did you not send that email?” I had but it turned out that the group email hadn’t worked since last Tuesday. I started to trouble shoot early Friday morning and was still working on it last on Friday. I wasted so much of my day. I still have Apple engineers trying to figure it out. Leave it to me to have a huge issue.

Reminders – Cattle Sale this Saturday September 28th. James will not have the time to visit producers so if you are planning to bring cattle, please give him a call at 807-271-2005. This is helpful for buyers and trucks. Also, if you are planning to work, he would appreciate a call as well.

Kingsford Vet Services is hosting a producer information night on October1st at 7 p.m at the Emo Legion. Everyone is welcome. Topics include trace mineral and first day calf tips.

The 1st Annual Harvest Dinner in support of the Abattoir on October 5th at the Chapple Rec Centre (Barwick.) It is lining up to be a great night. Tickets are selling quickly, and donations are coming in! If you would like to join in on this night of great good and entertainment, please call Kelsey at 289-439-9933.

The Rainy River Federation of Agriculture is hosting their AGM on October 26th at the Emo Legion. If you would like tickets please reach out to any one of the directors.