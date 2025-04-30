First sale of the season a success

Well, we had a great cattle sale this past Saturday! We sold 1,547 head for $4,610,188.81. It was incredible and the office staff said it was the first time they ever had the producers pick up their statements and were very pleased. It was the first time I ever wrote so many $5 and $6 a lb. on the weigh slip. Our sale was slow and we have some work to do to figure out what we can do to improve our speed. I didn’t get home until 2 a.m. and I will be honest, my brain was starting to shut down. I know I shouldn’t complain because I left staff behind that were loading cattle. It seems hard to believe that our prices are what they are, and it leaves us all thinking “when will this market crash?” It is making for some higher beef prices and anyone selling local meat is struggling to compete with live cattle prices.

I am happy that Tori has joined me back at the Research Station. She is home from Alberta and will graduate with her diploma in June but is planning to head back to complete her degree this fall. Exciting times for her and I love being able to share these times with my students. Her and our co-op student Alexandra had to hold down the station Monday and Tuesday as I had to fly to Guelph for a BFO meeting. I left them a big list and knew they would be more than fine. We are not that close to planting and the rain on Monday didn’t improve that. I seen a lot of wet fields on my way home from the airport. There are places in southern Ontario that are on the land, but they are just starting. The biggest difference is seeing all the green grass. I can’t wait to cut the grass. I also can’t wait to get my cows out of my muddy yard. It wasn’t great when I left on Sunday, so I am dreading going home today to see them in the muddy yard. I could move them out of yard, but I have one more round of vaccine and I need to sort them out for breeding. Once I get them out of the yard it is next to impossible to get them back in.

Kim Jo Bliss was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal last week for her “resounding support for local producers and dedication to the future of farming in the Northwest,” said Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford, who presented Bliss with the medal. – Facebook / Tom Thomson photo

I had a very special day last week on my farm. MPP Greg Rickford and staff presented me with a King Charles III Coronation Medal. I had some great family and friends who joined me. It was such an honor, but I will stay I don’t do what I do to be recognized. I believe in the northwest and feel very privileged to get to do the work that I do with all the great people around me!

This weekend Dr. Stacey Angus, Dr. Rebecca Cornell and I are hosting a workshop at the Sales Barn from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. We have some great topics lined up to share with the producers. If you are planning on attending, I would appreciate you letting me know so that I can make sure we have a enough lunch!