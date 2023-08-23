Farewell to the old 4-H food booth (probably)

What a weekend we had for the Emo Fair! Amazing! Many people were complaining about the heat but all I can say is “it is much better that rain!” Rain cancels events and it is just not good for any part of the Fair. I feel like it was such a success. The Fair reminds me of Christmas, it gets over way to fast! The cattle show, both days were just awesome. We even had people from Manitoba, Regina, and Dryden. The 4-H show was excellent! The kids did so well. Congratulations to our Top three showmen Tayah Badiuk, Bradley Teeple & Jessica Teeple. The Top six steers, Sydney Romyn, Georgia Romyn, Ben Teeple, Jameson Teeple, Carenna Haw, Ryker Jenson! The Top three heifers, Charlie Pelletier, Tayah Badiuk & Rustin Chartier! Unfortunately, the steer prices dropped off and some of these kids might have a tough time breaking even. This means we have some homework to do before next year. We need to search out some new buyers and so a better job of marketing our product. If a person figured out how much they spend on running to the store to buy a cut of meat – purchasing a well-finished 4-H steer will save them $. Marketing is key to any successful business, and I think all four of our 4-H Clubs will need to sit down and work on this. Thank you so much to those of you who did purchase a steer (or more than one). Your support is very much appreciated.

So, we likely closed our old 4-H Booth for the last time. It survived another fair. Unsure of how well we did at this point, but I think we had a great weekend. Thank you to all that are patient and understanding with our young members as they try to remember to take your order, get your order and take your money and give you change! It is a lot for the young ones but as you can see most are very eager to serve you so much that they might forget a step. We look forward to serving you the same great french fries (and other stuff) from a new building.

Great news that Susan Irvine won the $25,000 prize from the Rainy River Valley Ag Society. When I found out, I was working in the Food Booth and called to congratulate Susan. She thought that I was pulling her leg. I wasn’t!

If you took the time to Guess the Weight on the steer, he weighed 1162 lbs! We had two guesses at 1163 lbs, so Kerry Hyatt and Denise Carson (the beef judges’ wife) took home $50 each!

Many people mention how great it is to visit our barns to not only see our cattle but how we decorated. The Rainy River Federation of Agriculture and the Rainy River Hereford Association sponsor this competition. The winners beginning with First Place: Flatt Farms, Cauls Charolais, KJB Herefords, Jason & Chantelle Teeple, Teeple Land & Cattle, BWT Cattle Co., Allan & Shirley Teeple & Bujold Farms.

So, after most of the week away from the Research Station, this week is extra busy. The students are preparing to leave. The forages and cereals are both ready to cut. It sounds like I won’t have anyone here to train me on the new combine until the first week of September. We will continue harvest with our old combine provided the weather cooperates. I plan to enjoy my last bit of time with my all-star summer students!