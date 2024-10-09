Fall is in the air

The air feels like fall, and we have had a couple of hard frosts, so I think we are officially into our next season. I do hope we can enjoy some further dry weather. I started to cut my grass over the weekend but didn’t have enough time to finish. I will finish but I think I might be wearing some warmer clothes. Marlee was out and we harvested our pumpkin patch. We don’t have the yield like some years, but we will have enough to share, and Louise will be able to make some pumpkin desserts. I did end up with a decent crop of spaghetti squash! If you want one certainly reach out to me. I cleaned up my tomatoes and ended up with a nice bunch (I don’t even eat tomatoes.) I had 1 carrot, but it was a nice one! The cucumbers were slow but very plentiful and I still have a large box of them. A lot of my flowers are still looking decent so I left them, and I am sure by this weekend they will have to go. I brought in those that I didn’t want to freeze, and my house will feel like a green house until I get them spread around.

The abattoir event was a huge success! Wow! A group of ladies met on Thursday to get the hall all dialed in and it looked beautiful. The donations were incredible, and the night was a lot of fun! Supper was delicious and the fellowship was wonderful. There were so many compliments about the night and so many said they will be back again next year! They raised more than $50,000!

Finally, we were able to combine two of the canola trials and it went well. I had to drive very cautious, but we got it. We have 1 more canola trial to go and a small plot of soybeans. We had a soybean trial that would have been ready to go this week, but the damn geese harvested it for us. I darn near cried. I have never had geese in my soybeans, and I was very upset. We are going to have to figure out a way to control them going forward and I am pretty sure it will be a gun.

I am looking forward to Thanksgiving weekend. We were all hoping that Maddie would be home for at least part of the weekend, but she is saying that she is not planning to come home because they are doing a “Canadian Thanksgiving” at school. So, we will see. We offered to go there and visit her, but she doesn’t seem to think that is necessary! She had an excellent golf week and finished top in her school and 19 overall. She has been very busy with golf, hockey and school! We really miss her.