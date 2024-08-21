Emo Fair a huge success

The Monday following the Emo Fair is a tough one! Everyone asks, “aren’t you glad it is all over?” Truthfully my answer is NO! I love the Emo Fair and enjoy our weekend in town. It is like Christmas, so much goes into it and it is over in a heartbeat. The weekend was fantastic! The weather was great, and the cattle behaved. Well, my steer calf got very upset in his first class, but he went back later and was fine. Something really spooked him, and it took a bit to calm him down. He never jumped that high ever at home! Maddie was showing him at the time and as I saw him jump higher than her head I was thinking if I break her a week before she leaves for golf / hockey I will be in big trouble.

The 4-H show and sale was a success. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported it. We appreciate these businesses taking time to come out and support our 4-H members. At the beginning of the auction, we paused for a moment of silence for Jeff Woolsey, Jo Bragg and something that I fear – I planned to also mention Aaron Calder and Dan Rose and amidst the busy time I overlooked these 2 special people as well.

Congratulations to our top 3 4-H showman; Tayah Badiuk, Sydney Romyn & Mason Teeple. Showmanship is when the judge looks at the show person not the confirmation of the animal. They do look at how well you have groomed your animal and as a leader it is the class that you really want your member to do well in.

Sydney Romyn and Careena Haw had the top 2 yearling heifers. Charlie Pelletier had the only returning cow/calf pair (Charlie showed this heifer last year as a yearling) so these 3 competed for the overall female. Sydney ended up with Grand Champion Female and Charlie had Reserve.

Our top six steers were all shown by female members! First place was Georgie Romyn, 2nd Carenna Haw, 3rd Charlie Pelletier, 4th Tayah Badiuk, 5th Hailey Wilson and 6th Addison Brown!

Our judges, Cody Carlson & Bobbi-Jo Foster did an excellent job over the weekend and their reasons were excellent. They took the time to speak to ever member and I hope they all learned something from them both.

Following the steer auction Telford auctioned off the top placing honey from the exhibition hall. Congratulations to Alex Pollard on his first-place honey followed by Allison Cox and 3rd Peggy Advent. $560 was raised in a few minutes for this local raised sweet treat.

If you have ever taken the time to walk through our beef barn you will notice that we take the time to decorate our stalls. Congratulations to our winners (in order of placing); Caul’s Chartier, Teeple Land & Cattle, KJB Herefords, Stacey Angus & Charlie Pelletier, Jason & Chantelle Teeple, KB Ranch, Allan & Shirley Teeple, Flatt Farm, Bradley Teeple & Rocking K Ranch.

Something new for this year, each member was giving a wooden sign, shaped like a tag to decorate for their heifer and or steer. This was sponsored by Kingsford Vet Services and Selene LeBlanc (Simple Made Local). The signs were judged by a delegation and this year our winners were Aynsley Teeple, Kylynn Anderson, Sydney Romyn and Careena Haw. The signs really looked great in the barns!

Thank you to Rainy River Valley Ag Society for hosting such a great event. 4-H was super happy with the new food booth and the livestock entrants had a great new way to enter with their trailers! All these improvements lead to a really great weekend.