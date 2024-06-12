Cows gone to pasture, and ducks evicted to the yard with summer weather

Today was the nicest day I have had to work this year! It was warm and breezy, and I was even able to wear shorts! Shorts were later in the day as we went to bed with a frost warning, and it made me so frustrated that I didn’t even try to cover my plants! I just finished planting flowers last week and the wind has been blowing them around so bad that on Friday night when I came home from work I had a breakdown about that! Some days I feel like my entire life is a mess! Friday was one of those days. I stayed up until 1 a.m. scrubbing my floors and the tile grout on my hands and knees because it needed it, and it made me feel better. I woke up in a better place on Saturday. Well mostly I did. The first job of the day was to get the ewes, lambs, alpaca and goats in and get them dewormed, vaccinated and sorted before the sheep shearing crew arrived. Those animals bring out the best (worst) in you, but my mom and I got them done. I should have trimmed feet on the ewes, but I only tackled one goat that was in the most need of it. That job will stay on the list. During my Friday night freakout I did get our biggest group of cows out on pasture. They were all having a Friday night freakout as well and I figured I better do something before they got themselves out on pasture and it wouldn’t have been so nice. I never know who is happier in this case myself or the cows. My two smaller groups are staying content yet. I was hoping I might have time to get to Bradley Haws Estate Auction, but time didn’t allow. I was really hoping I might be able to buy the brush mower, but my friend Howard was the lucky bidder! So, I am still looking for a brush mower. Saturday night was our “Cows are gone to Pasture Party!” Donna, Barb and Joanne served us a delicious supper and if you didn’t make it, you really missed out!

Tori and I have been getting some more trials planted. We have been joking about getting a trial a day completed but between the weather and the extra steps with some of our trials it is about all we can do. I was joking that I wasn’t’ worried about anything freezing last night at the station because it is either barely been put in the ground or it is still in the seed envelopes inside! If we are lucky to get seeding completed this week, we are hoping we might be starting forage trials next week. I know some of our Dairy Producers were busy making hay last week. These few nice days have made a difference in the growth of the forages so that is a nice sight.

I had to move my two new female ducks outside on Friday night. I couldn’t take the messy little things inside anymore. They are happily living in one of the larger rabbit cages for the time being. They grow so fast!

Last call for the summer student position that Rainy River Cattlemen’s Association has advertised for. If you are interested, please submit your resumes by June 15 to rainyrivercattlemens@gmail.com.

I will be looking for some help with our Northwest Ag Expo the week of July 22nd. If you are able and interested, please reach out to me. There will be lots of jobs – from BBQing, to helping set up – moving and weighing equipment – you name it!