Christmas lights close to complete!

Well, I am close to finishing my outside light display! I have something in mind that I would like to make for the barn, but it might be an all-winter project. I didn’t work on it full time this weekend as I wanted to check out Emo Holly Days and there is always farm work to do. The lambs needed to be moved and cleaned, the ducks had their pen messy, so we got them dialed back in. I have my feeding schedule set up so that I just feed two times per week and one of those days is always on a weekend. Otherwise, I would never see my cows during daylight ours these days. Though it is good that the ground is froze the cows are very cautious about walking on the hard ground, so I have been hauling salt and mineral to the bush for them. I am planning on the snow covering up some of that hard pack before it is time to bring them home for vaccinating. On Friday I purchased a bred heifer at a sale in Manitoba. Marlee and I are going halfer’s on her. We hope we can coordinate with some other animals that are in the west and have her home before Christmas. I tried to buy a heifer calf as well, but the prices were a little high.

I had a sweet friend come in and help me count squash seeds today. I ended up having to leave for an appointment, but she stayed around and kept counting! I have the best friends around. The squash is now finished! I am hoping to send the sunflower seeds through our seed counter. The end is near!

I have a Safety Training and CVOR course to take at work for most of the day on Tuesday, so I won’t be tackling the last of this trial until I get that completed. A lot was happening at the Station last week. The black spruce orchard at the back of the property was getting a make over. Resolute owns the orchard they are leasing on land. These trees were grafted but some the old tree overtook the graft, so they did a bunch of pruning and chipping. They had great weather for it, but their budget was limited and not all the work was completed. RRFDC was finally approved to build a shed behind our building to house the large tent and a place for the hop’s harvester and baler. The building is not mine, but it will free up some space in our shop.

A big thank you to those who remembered to bring food donations to the Holly Days parade on Friday night. I had the pleasure of helping the Hospital Auxiliary serve Hot Chocolate and cookies and collect the donations. We delivered to the Emo Food Bank and sure hope it will help keep their shelves full for a bit.

Don’t forget about sending in your Christmas Appeal donations to Riverside! These arrived in your mailbox a couple of weeks back and it is such a great way to support equipment needed at all facilities across the district, LaVerendrye, Rainycrest, Emo, and Rainy River! It is the time of the year you might be considering donations, and this is a worthy cause.