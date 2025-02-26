Changing plans and seasons

Well, I should be updating you on my week in Toronto, but I never made it there.

I packed up and left for the airport on Monday. I was about 10 km from the airport and my phone was steadily binging. Turns out everyone was trying to tell me that the airport was closed in Toronto because of the plane roll-over. I headed to the airport and found a parking spot. (This wasn’t an easy task.) In I went, to see what I could find out. You can imagine the line ups were long because I wasn’t the only one affected by this. Once I spoke to the agent, she didn’t have a lot to tell me that my flight was cancelled, Tuesday flights were full and the earliest they could get me to Toronto would likely be Wednesday. I made a few calls and jumped back in my truck and drove home.

The thought of sitting in Winnipeg waiting on a plane when I should be in my meetings or at home looking after things just made that decision easy. I was able to participate with everything online. It isn’t perfect but I still full-filled my duties. That same evening, I had a cow calving with a backwards calf and then the next morning a set of twins so I guess my cows preferred me home as well.

I have been experiencing some heavy birthweights on some young animals and it has made things a bit more nerve racking and challenging. I am thankful for such great help / support from my vet cousin. The -40 degree weather last week to +4 this week has made it somewhat less stressful but we do not need rain in February. The idea is to keep your calves dry and the rain is not welcome.

I am still having some water issues so I have not been in the greatest spirits lately. I have water but I have dirty water. I keep reminding myself that there are people that would be happy to have even dirty water.

I have a busy week ahead of me with many cows close and meetings booked. It isn’t easy to make plans these days because the cows don’t let you know when they are going to calve. I am thankful that using Zoom is an option and, of course, the cameras on the cows.

It is hard to believe that it is the last week of February! I hope that everyone plans to get out and vote this week.

There is a producer looking to sell 25 black angus cows and 25 limo/angus/gelbvieh cross cows. If you are interested, please give James a call at 807-271-2005.

The Rainy River Community Pasture Association is looking for applications for the upcoming grazing season. If you would like an application, please reach out to Katie Hay the secretary / treasure at katiehay_17@hotmail.com.