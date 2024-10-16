Cattle sale this weekend

I am having a hard time to believe that the middle of October has arrived. I agree that time goes fast but it seems like from August on, it really speeds up! After a great long weekend, we have moved into a busy week. I started off with an extra early morning taking beef to the abattoir. With it being a cattle sale week there is extra planning and tasks. I will be selling calves at this sale. My mom and I weighed all the calves on Thanksgiving and proceeded to pick out the heifers that we will be keeping as replacements. Marlee came in between hockey and hunting and added a couple more. I was pleased with my weights and was very proud of my 2-year-old females. They raised some heavy calves and are all in calf again. It will be noisy around the farm for a few days until everyone settles back down again. I have stockpiled some grass for my cows so that will keep them preoccupied for a bit. It is the time of the year that I wish I had more small paddocks to keep cattle, but we manage to move around lambs, butcher animals and bulls to allow for weaning and making sure they all have water available. The remainder of my butcher animals and lambs will go to the abattoir at the end of the month so things will improve then.

I was busy brush mowing last week at the Research Station to prepare the area a bit for the farmer that comes in a works on ground. Of course, I was pleased with myself and was thinking I only had a couple more hours of work and I broke down. Naturally parts needed to be ordered as well but I am hoping I will get that finished this week and the land can be worked. This is a short week for me though with Monday a holiday and I will be off Thursday to haul my calves but if things go well, I will work at the Station on Friday. For the most part we have our outside work completed but we still have plenty of seed to get through. We were cleaning the seed in the shop because the weather has been so nice, but it might be a little too chilly for that now. We will see.

Congratulation to the Emo Hospital Ladies Auxiliary for hosting a wonderful tea last Friday. Thanks to these ladies who continue to raise money for health care for Riverside Facilities.

If you are looking for tickets for the RRFA AGM and entertainment night on October 26th you can reach out to Lisa Teeple or Bernie Zimmerman. It will take place at the Emo Legion beginning at 5:30 p.m.

For the first time in her life, Lexi my dog experienced a skunk. She doesn’t smell the greatest, but it could have been much worse. It is not a funny thing for a dog that hasn’t spent a night outside ever and even worse – sleeps on my bed! I don’t think she will make that mistake again. I hope.

Remember we have a cattle sale this weekend! Stop on it and try out our canteen that is available Thursday, Friday and Saturday! If you have never been to a cattle auction you should come and check it out.