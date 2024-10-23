Another successful cattle sale in the books

I am pretty sure we all agree that this weather has been incredible, and no one is rushing it away. (Well maybe the snowmobilers.) Even if it gets cooler my hope is we can stay dry. We can put more clothes on but once it is too wet there is little you can do to change that. The rain on Friday just made things slimy even though it wasn’t a huge amount. We always enjoy the cattle sales much more without rain and so do the cattle. We sold 1470 head for $3,226,410.71. I would say for the most part it was a good sale, but we did notice some softer prices on red cattle. It is hard to complain because we all have sold for much less and not that long ago either. We have one more sale on November 2 so we are hoping the weather will continue to be good to us for this last one. Thank you to all the producers, buyers and staff for once again conducting a successful sale. We are all thankful for our canteen ladies who are quick to fuel us up with some great food.

I ended up keeping a few more animals than I planned but the nice part is if I change my mind I can always sell in the spring or put them in the butcher pen. We are very fortunate to have access to a local market with the Stratton Sales Barn and the Abattoir. We could really use another butcher…. So, if you know of someone let me know! Even if someone could help through this busy fall season.

Naturally the rain we received made my corral at home a muddy mess. There haven’t been too many years that when I weaned cattle it stayed dry while I kept them in. Next week my lambs go to the abattoir and the last of my beef so that will free up some pen space and allow me to move out my replacement calves and move my bulls.

Aaron Bujold is once again off to Brandon to show some great Rainy River Raised cattle at Ag Ex. Levi Debney is gone with him to get to help and experience a big show! I am so excited for both. If things go well, I am hoping I can go and watch them show on Friday. It is hard to get away from the farm these days and like I say all the time, “I need as assistant”! My mom is a great help, but she can’t do everything!

As for the Research Station – I was able to get my most important data uploaded last week! Our Cereal Crop meeting is next week, and they need the data in prior to the meeting so we can discuss it. We should have lots to discuss about mine since it was planted late, flooded and then the geese attacked it. I won’t be setting any records, but it is what it is! I am still working on other seed and enjoying our new Nova machine. It can do a moisture test, protein test and hectalitre weight. I am hoping that my farmer friends will be able to come and work out land soon and that is another reason we need it to stay dry!