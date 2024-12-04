Amoosing grace heading into busy holiday season

My goal of having my outdoor light display up by December 1st fell short again. I only started my light task on December 1st. I have been very frustrated with my lights so far and have quit early the last two nights. I have pretty much replaced all my lights with the new LED version, but I have a lot of issues with them breaking. The wire always seems to pull a part. I test them as I go and sometimes between my Christmas shed and the place, I put them up, they quit working. I pull them around in my sleigh, so I don’t think I am being too aggressive with them. I only have one more night for working on my lights this week since I am off to Calgary. I plan to finish this weekend and then start on the inside of the house. I do wonder why we put so much pressure on ourselves for the holidays! I see that saying all the time that is along the lines of; “its not about the money spent or the gifts under the tree, it’s about the people that you get to share it with.” I do agree but for some reason I want to transform my house and yard into Christmas. I have very few gifts and I have placed a few orders for some smaller things that are very likely stuck in Canada Post somewhere. I guess that just means we will spread Christmas out if the strike doesn’t end soon. (Though I hope it does end soon.)

It is still very soft in the barnyards and feeding cattle is still a frustrating event. My cow herd is still in the bush, and it is not bad getting to them but feeding my bulls and sheep just makes me sick. Big, deep ruts that I will have to deal with all winter long now. There is little to no frost. I bent the step on my tractor again in the sheep pen. I know it will get better. (I hope.)

Friday night we celebrated our 4-H Members in Stratton. We had a wonderful meal and awards night. Congratulations to Danielle Schram on winning the Degagne Award for the top placing beef club work for the last 3 years combined. The Top Hereford Carcass was presented to Tayah Badiuk and our Abattoir Meat Inspector / Grader, Ann Egli chose Kennah LeBlanc’s steer as the overall carcass winner. The top book awards went to Sydney Romyn, Danielle Schram, Rustin Chartier, Miles Teeple. Congratulations to all our winners and we look forward to another great 4-H year in 2025.

My mom and I made a trip into Winnipeg last week. We were taking my brother’s vehicle in for some recall work but that didn’t work out, so we attempted some shopping. I don’t think I have ever come home with such few shopping bags! I am not a great shopper, especially if I don’t have a list on what to look for. You won’t be able to fault me for out-shopping!

I look forward to seeing everyone at Emo Holly Daze this weekend! Join the Emo Hospital Auxiliary on Friday night downtown where we will be serving hot chocolate and cookies during the parade!