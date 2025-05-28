Almost-summer moos

It looks like we are moving into summer like this week, and we will all be hoping the wind is more bearable. It was cold last week, and you may have noticed that your lawn did not grow much. This is the same for our pastures. I think I may hold my cows back for another week because of this. You can do a lot of damage by letting your cows out on grass too early. I know I have printed this in the past, but the saying is “for every early day in the spring it takes away three days in the fall.” Personally, I still have hay and since I am feeding it isn’t a big deal (not sure the cows would agree) especially since the conditions are dry! I have a couple cows/calves that I would like to sort of my bigger group of cows. One calf seems to be walking tenderly, and we think maybe it has a nerve issue, so I want to pull him off and keep him closer to the yard. The other cow seems to have a hip issue, and she should likely be culled this fall so I will put her with my butcher animals. If the weather stays as such, I will bring them all back to the corral and give the calves a dewormer injection. It is a great product, and I really think it makes a difference in their performance. It is an extra job, but I think it pays off in the end.

I took some time to attend Stan & Vicki Calder’s farm sale. I think it was a difficult day for them, but it was nice to see the community support! I didn’t purchase much but I did come home with a nice box of old bottles! My mom signed us up to volunteer at the Emo Walleye Classic, so we did our shift and those events and are regular farm chores our Saturday was full. I had to really make tracks on Sunday after having a rather easy Saturday. My vet cousin was experiencing a bull issue, so we went and picked her up a back up bull first thing. Then it