Ag Expo a huge success

You know that feeling you get when you prepare for Christmas, or the Emo Fair and it is over before you know it? Well, that is how I am feeling now regarding the Expo! We spent a good part of the year planning this event and it is now history. It was such a great time and if you missed out – you really did miss out. There was an incredible amount of information and learning. The team that travelled here from Southern Ontario, Minnesota and Manitoba presented a lot of valuable information is a short amount of time. The equipment they have designed was incredible. The grand finale was sensors in the ground at 6”, 12” and 20 in. Equipment was drove over the exact spots of sensors and they measured compaction levels. I could not believe it but a half ton with a tote of grain in the back measured at 20” depth. Most of the event was recorded and I will be happy to share with everyone once we have our hands on it. I want to send a HUGE shoot out to Dave, Ceri, Mac, Grace and Taylor Schraa at Purity Seeds / Carpe Diem Farms. They opened their entire farm for this event, allowing equipment, and people to invade their space. They all pitched in and provided us with a wonderful venue. Hauling tables, chairs, totes, equipment – they did so much to make this event successful. Thank you! I would also like to thank the people that have taken the time to text, email, call and show your appreciation for this event. Sharing that you enjoyed the event, learnt something really makes it all worth while.

Sunday morning, we had to hit the floor running as it was the Emo / Devlin Beef club’s funday. Once again, the Caul / Chartier’s were gracious enough to host us and the 4-H animals. The animals were very well behaved and looking great for the Fall Fair that is quickly approaching! It is a very exciting time for our 4-H members. They work all year for their one big event. Showing off their animals to the best of their abilities and packing the stands with moms, dads, aunts, uncles and grandmas and grandpas and friends is a huge attraction to the Fall Fair! We are really looking forward to the new food booth! The Fair board has done a lot these last few years and with the new fence being installed the facilities look top-notch!

Back to the grind now at the Station. Things are starting to mature but we have some time before we get the combine out. It ended up so wet last week prior to our Open House that we must get back to some clean up and trimming. We were very happy with our attendance last week, with 150+ people at the Thursday night event. I am so thankful for everyone that helped us out – Bud, Debbie, Timo, Heidi, Louise and our BBQ sponsors; Brielmann Ag / Pinewood Crop Services, Syngenta (Branden Burns) and RAIN (Rural Agriculture Innovation Network.) We were lucky to have five officials from the University of Guelph in attendance and were so please see the support we have here from the producers. Thank you!