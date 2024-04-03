Ag Day coming this weekend

Here is hoping that you all had a wonderful Easter weekend. For the most part it was decent weather if anyone planned an outdoor hunt! My nieces were out of town but are still expecting an easter hunt when they return. I thought we might be missing out on this year, but Marlee reminded me that we should plan to do this until they are at least 30. They have such busy schedules that it isn’t that easy to fit it in.

Besides farm work I was busy with Income Tax and grant writing. I had plans to stay very focused and accomplish a lot because as the weather improves each day, the last thing you want to do is sit at your computer. I was mostly successful, but I still have some time to put in. There just seems to be a lot happening now and a big part of my time is spent organizing and planning. I have mentioned that we are hosting a large, exciting event for July 25, 26 & 27 – Northwest Outdoor Ag Expo! The main event is a compaction demonstration, but we will have both crop and livestock breakout sessions on the 26th and on Saturday we will be touring the district, and I am hoping to hit places from Fort Frances to Rainy River. We are expecting guests from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Manitoba and for sure there is bus trip planned from the Ottawa area. Dave Schraa and family will be hosting the event at Purity Seeds. It is a real treat that they are making this all possible.

I hope that everyone is planning to attend the Ag Day this Saturday at the Chapple Rec Center. The Rainy River Federation of Agriculture have a great day lined up for us. The first speaker will start at 9:00 am and they have a wonderful trade show to visit.

The first cattle sale of the year will happen on April 27. If you have cattle to cosign and/or you would like to work at the sale, please reach out to James at 807-271-2005. We are planning a clean up day for Saturday April 20 at 9 a.m. We would like to just tidy up a few things and oil the gates! Everyone is welcome and if you are looking for community hours, we would be happy to help you out.

Emo Spring Fever Days are happening on April 18, 19and 20. Rainy River Meats will be hosting “Street Meat” all three days so watch for our daily menu!

I am thinking that April will fly by with all these events happening. Somehow I need to schedule in some cattle vaccinating. I am still waiting for my last few calves and now our sheep are due this Friday. We moved them into the barn where we can watch them on the camera. They are heavy and hot right now since they are still sporting their heavy wool coats.

Just a reminder if you have any cull cows that you are willing to lend for our upcoming A.I. course please reach out to me!