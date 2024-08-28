Abbattoir fundraiser and cattle sale on the horizon

Well, it has been a bit of a whirlwind for me this past week. The geese moved into the Research Station in a big way, so we harvested in a quick fashion. They were destroying our small plots very quickly. I can honestly say that 2024 has been a struggle every step of the way. I quickly did a rating on how much damage I found so that we would be able to explain the poor data. I am very frustrated and tried every day to run over the geese. (I am serious.) We were able to get the barley and wheat combined but the oats were still a bit too green. Since I had we were able to get that off the list I decided to head to Dryden Fair. My friend Aaron had plans of taking 7 head, so I decided to just take my yearling heifer. They changed the time of the Open Cattle Show, so it was quite nice for us since we only had to spend one night in Dryden and with absolutely NO motel rooms available, we only had to squat at friend’s house 1 night rather than 2. The show did go late Saturday so we didn’t get home as early as we would have preferred. It was a really nice time despite the barn being quite tight and the weather being quite hot! I was up early on Sunday to tackle as many jobs as possible as I had to head to the airport to catch a flight to Toronto for a meeting in Guelph on Monday. I was feeling tired by the time I made it to Guelph on Sunday night (it was already Monday when I got there.) I was quickly woken by a call from Red Car at 4:30 a.m. to say they were there to pick me up, but my pickup time was 4:30 p.m. I just kindly said “well I actually just got here so I am not quite ready to go back yet!” I flew back to Winnipeg and decided it was not a good idea to drive home so spent the night. I was starting to feel a bit homesick!

Last week Maddie left for her first year of College. To say we were all a bit sad and lost is an understatement. She has been busy because she was also asked to play golf as well. I know it is the best time of your life, but it still made me lonesome.

Just a reminder the September 7 Cattle Sale is on! If you have cattle or would like to work – please reach out to James at 271-2005. We are only going to have a one-day delivery! (Friday only.)

I am very excited that the Abattoir Committee is planning a Fund-Raising Gala on Saturday October 5th at the Chapple Rec. Centre. If you would like a ticket, please reach out to Kelsey at 289-439-9933. They group is also looking for donations for the silent auction of live auction. If a producer has something larger, they would like to get sale they would be happy to take that off you hands as well. You can reach out to Telford if you have an item – 807-271-2007.