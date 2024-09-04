A weekend of socializing and wonderful surprises

On Friday I was lucky enough to meet one of my summer students from the early 90’s for coffee! We’ve stayed in touch, but it was nice to see her face to face. She was a “town girl” when she came to work for me, so the tasks were all new to her, but she became a great farm girl in no time. She is married with four kids and lives in London – her oldest daughter is already in university! It just amazed me how time flies. It seems like yesterday that she made the trip from Fort to Emo daily to work at EARS.

Saturday night was a special surprise 80th birthday party for a well-known community person, Telford Advent. His wife Peggy was excited to host a special night for him. Peggy called and asked me to spread the word quietly so she could keep this a surprise for Telford and if I would consider acting as the MC for the evening. I was happy to help with that for her. What did I go and do? On my return from Guelph last week, I was prepping for what my week ahead looked like and thought I should send one last reminder out about the big party. I started the email and got interrupted and walked away from my phone. I returned from combining and it was sitting there in the draft and what did I do but press send without removing Telford from the email list. He happened to be sitting in the truck looking at his phone of course. I was very upset with myself. It proves the rushing around causes mistakes. He did have some surprises though – his daughter shocked him among other family and friends! It was a fun night celebrating someone that gives a lot to our District.

I missed one weekend cutting grass (last weekend when I went to Dryden then on to Guelph.) It was long but because we were somewhat dry early last week it wasn’t driving me crazy but then we had 2.38 in of rain on Thursday and it took me most of a day to cut and sweep it up. I sure wish I could have made a round bale. We had 3.7 in of rain at the Station though, and it was a bloody mess. We even had a sewage back-up. It wasn’t a great day!

Sunday night we celebrated a special 50th birthday for Ang Elias! We were up at their cabin in Bergland. It was another great night of visiting and excellent food. Summer is such a busy time that I don’t get to see these friends that often. Ted and Deb surprised Ang with an old Pepsi cooler she had brought home and then took it and refurbished it for her. It was so beautiful, and she is excited to try it out.

Since I spent so much time celebrating Saturday and Sunday I had to really crack down and get some work done on Monday. I really wanted to cut hay, but the forecast was a bit scary. It was talking like we could have rain three days in a row and that is a little too risky. I just need to make some small squares now. I ended up hauling hay, fencing, moving cows, weighing and weaning lambs, moved our new ram outside, moved my ducks to a clean area, did a wee bit of housework, Cattle Sale prep, watered all the flowers and garden (in the dark though) – these shorter days are not so good for me. Now as the day is winding down and I am thinking about what my work week looks like, it makes me sad that I am on my own again. Both my girls are back to school now!

James and I have had a couple of calls asking if the sale is on for this weekend! It certainly is. James has 500+ head now and all the buyers are coming and happy with his numbers! Just a quick reminder that it is a one-day delivery – we are only accepting cattle on Friday. You are welcome to come and have lunch at the Sales Barn Friday and/or Saturday – the girls always have a great menu! Sale starts at 8:30 a.m. and we won’t be stopping for lunch so the day should go pretty quick!